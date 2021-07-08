North American fitness brand launches its first carbon-neutral running shoe

Over the last 18 months, we’ve all had time to reflect on what matters most to us and reassess our consumer habits, taking a closer look at the environmental impact of the products we purchase.

Research published by IBM earlier this year revealed that 55% of global consumers said environmental responsibility is very or extremely important to them when choosing a brand — a 22% increase from those surveyed before the pandemic.

Performance footwear, apparel, and accessories brand, Brooks Running (a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.) was founded back in 1914. Today, the brand continues to follow its purpose: to inspire everyone to run their path to a better self by creating premium gear, tools, and experiences.

The latest innovative creation by the Brooks Running HQ in Seattle? The brand’s first-ever carbon-neutral shoe.

From this July onwards, all products in the brand’s most popular range, starting with Ghost 14, will be carbon neutral.

This massive stride towards sustainability comes at the perfect time as Brooks Running just became the first athletic brand to sign The Climate Pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2040 (10 years ahead of the goal set by the Paris Agreement).

“We believe that climate change demands urgent and universal action and that partnerships are critical to achieve our ambitious goals,” David Kemp, senior manager of corporate responsibility at Brooks Running, said in a press release.

He continued, “We need to participate on a global scale. And, because more than 150 million people run outside and enjoy the planet during their runs, it’s critical that we take responsibility for our impact on the planet.”

When it comes to function and comfort, the Brooks Ghost 14 allows runners to easily transition from heel to toe while they enjoy a smooth run. With 100% DNA Loft cushioning making up the entire midsole now, it softens impact from the previous model even more — plus 3D fit print technology balancing the adjustability of the shoe — it’s a dream base for tackling the road — with a lighter footprint.

Wondering how Brooks Running plans to make the shift to sustainable production and minimize waste from its manufacturing processes at the same time? Let’s take the upgraded Ghost 14 as an example.

The brand has converted almost all of the shoe’s upper textiles to contain a minimum of 30% recycled polyester, with some of the shoes using 100% recycled polyester. Additionally, Brooks Running is buying carbon offsets from projects that make a difference in addressing climate change.

To ensure its strategies for reducing emissions are effective and in line with climate science, the brand had Science Based Targets approve them. This organization supports companies with developing avenues to decarbonization.

As Brooks Running works towards creating a more circular product, it plans to broaden its programs for the life-end of its products and eliminate manufacturing waste going into the landfill. To date, the brand has diverted 66 million plastic bottles from landfills and oceans by switching to recycled polyester.

“The finish line of this marathon is a long way off,” said Kemp. “But we are committed to positive change, and we will be transparent about how far we’ve come and where we can do better.”

To learn more about Brooks Running and the brand’s plans for a more sustainable future, visit brooksrunning.com. And to order a pair of carbon-neutral Ghost 14 running shoes, visit a running/sports retailer near you.