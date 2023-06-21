News

Fire in a residential building leads to major traffic closure in Vancouver

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
Jun 21 2023, 6:27 pm
Fire in a residential building leads to major traffic closure in Vancouver
Update: The fire has since been knocked down, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said just before 12:30 pm Wednesday. 

A fire at a residential building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood has led to major traffic impacts as firefighters try to knock down the blaze.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services tweeted just after 11 am that Kingsway at East Broadway has been closed as a result of the fire, and people travelling in this area will need to take a detour instead on Main Street.

It comes in the wake of another major fire in recent days in the city, after someone’s smoking materials sparked a 200-square-foot inferno on Richards Street and West Pender early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen firetrucks responded to the area, and residents might have heard the explosions from the contents of the tent from blocks away. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Over the weekend, first responders were called to two fires within hours of each other in residential buildings.

This is a developing story. 

