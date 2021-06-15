Bride and groom share awkward moment at NHL playoff game in Vegas

After years of rumours of its demise, chivalry might have finally died this week.

Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena was the death site, with a seemingly newlywed couple sharing a strange moment in front of the cameras at Monday night’s Montreal Canadiens-Vegas Golden Knights playoff game.

The video, at first glance, is a funny one — as two people show up to a hockey game in wedding attire, potentially minutes or hours after tying the knot. Maybe they’re just dressing up for the show and wanted to nab the attention of the cameras.

Either way, many were quick to point out how the groom seemingly was more focused on not spilling his beer and getting to his seat than making sure his new wife did the same.

he doesn’t wait for her and then doesn’t put the seat down for her – they were just dressed up? or split up before game ends? — I AM Charlie (@csochyk) June 15, 2021

Walks 20 feet in front of her.

Doesn't carry her drink or help with dress.

Finds seat, immediately sits down and prepares to take a selfie. Who says chivalry is dead?? https://t.co/oaoI8bP8si — Charlie (@CharlyPardy) June 15, 2021

My mans ran like 12 feet ahead of her the whole time as she struggled with her dress. Stuff him in a locker https://t.co/xLAt5U78Aq — JerBear (@JD_Jerbear) June 15, 2021

C’mon, pal! Maybe it was just jitters; maybe it was just a lack of focus. But yeesh, rough look for day one!

From the video, it is unclear where the couple’s loyalties lie — both to each other and within the sporting world. Vegas won 4-1 to take a 1-0 series lead over Montreal in a crucial Game 1 victory.

Game 2 goes tomorrow at 9 pm ET. No word if the couple will be watching that one together as well.