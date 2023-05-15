Whether you’re having a cozy family evening in, a cute date night, or watching the game with friends — everything is better with Boston Pizza.

And now, you can elevate your takeout experience to the next level by treating yourself to some delicious options from Boston Pizza in Vancouver, available exclusively through SkipTheDishes, Canada’s go–to food delivery network.

Skip is now Boston Pizza’s exclusive delivery partner in select provinces across Canada, making it the most convenient and affordable way to get your favourite items right to your door.

To celebrate the occasion, Skip is giving new customers $10 off their first Boston Pizza order over $40 (before taxes, tips, and fees) when they use the code BPSKIP10 between May 15 and May 28. And from now until May 28, customers will get $0 delivery on Skip orders $25 or more.

Need a little order inspiration? We’ve decided to round up some of the most popular Boston Pizza menu items ordered by Canadians through Skip. (Warning: You’re about to be hungry.)

Bandera Bread

Get things started with one of Boston Pizza’s most-loved shareable appetizers, Bandera Bread. A real crowdpleaser, this pizza bread is baked to a perfect golden brown and topped with mouthwatering mozzarella, freshly grated parmesan, and Italian herbs. For an extra kick of flavour, it’s also served with SantaFe ranch dip on the side for dunking. Heaven!

Thai Bites

Perfect for those times when you’re feeling a little indecisive about what to order — add a Thai twist to your takeout night with this scrumptious starter. Thai Bites are available in both shrimp and chicken and come perfectly coated in a sticky sweet and savoury chili sauce. Served on a bed of crunchy Asian noodles, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds, this dish has a great combination of texture and flavours that make it really delicious.

Pepperoni Pizza

Sometimes, you just can’t beat a classic. This simple pepperoni pizza features Boston Pizza’s signature tomato sauce, layers of melted mozzarella, and, of course, lots of pepperoni — all on a delectable crisp-yet-soft crust. A reliable choice that never disappoints.

Cactus Cut Potatoes

Perfect as a starter or a side and bursting with flavour, it’s not hard to see why the Cactus Cut Potatoes are so popular. These thinly sliced fried potatoes are just the right amount of crispy and come with Boston Pizza’s signature creamy cactus dip.

Spicy Perogy Pizza

A favourite among those who like a little bit of heat, the Spicy Perogy Pizza boasts a serious flavour punch. It’s got crispy bacon, jalapenos, Cactus Cut Potatoes, and green onions, all nestled on top of a bed of gooey mozzarella cheese. And to help you handle the heat, it’s finished with a generous dollop of sour cream. Perfect for anyone looking to try some new and exciting flavours.

Chocolate Explosion

There’s always room for a little dessert, and Boston Pizza’s Chocolate Explosion is sure to satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings. This dessert features a rich and creamy chocolate mousse, chunks of cheesecake, caramel, toffee, pecans, and almonds, atop a chocolate crust. One bite, and you’ll understand why it’s so popular.

Ready to indulge in some of Boston Pizza’s incredible menu offerings? Remember, Skip is giving new customers $10 off their first Boston Pizza order, when spending a minimum of $40 or more, before taxes, tip, and fees, between May 15 and May 28, while supplies last.

Simply pop in voucher code BPSKIP10 at checkout on the Skip app or website. Plus, you’ll also get $0 delivery from Boston Pizza on orders $25 or more on Skip, from now until May 28. To place an order, click here.