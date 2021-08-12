The booming BC e-commerce company that's hiring across all departments

After a year of unprecedented growth, this Canadian e-commerce company is eager to expand its team.

Cymax Group Technologies, though far from new, remains on the cutting edge of e-commerce and e-commerce enablement. Through its collection of related businesses and technologies, Cymax Group helps furniture manufacturers and retailers sell across many different marketplaces that consumers have flocked to in recent years.

While its history started in selling directly to consumers on Cymax.com and Homesquare.com websites, Cymax Group has expanded in recent years to help its partners sell across various channels, spinning up several innovative technologies to help them succeed.

This includes direct feeds into over 10 e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Houzz, Walmart, eBay, and the logistics marketplace called Freight Club — which is like Expedia for freight, providing retailers with an array of freight carriers and delivery service levels.

As one of the largest and fastest-growing technology companies in BC, Cymax Group has begun to receive numerous external recognition. Recently, the company’s CEO, Rizwan Somji, was named a winner in Canada’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 for the Pacific region — a program that spotlights local entrepreneurs that are “transforming our world through unbounded innovation, growth, and prosperity.”

Cymax Group was also named a finalist for the BC Technology Impact Award in the Anchor Company of the Year category, for which the theme was resilience and inspiration. As an anchor finalist, it showcases Cymax as a training ground for the next wave of e-commerce specialists.

In 2020, Cymax Group saw net sales soar over 80%. This exciting boom in growth and demand means Cymax Group is looking to take the next leap in its journey — and needs the right team to do it.

The team is hiring across the board, looking for diverse, bright thinkers in every department to help them through the next phase of the company’s future. For one, they’re on the lookout for leaders in the SaaS and e-commerce field to join their expanding leadership team. The company nearly doubled their workforce during COVID and has hired over 100 team members so far in 2021, including a VP Analytics and VP Legal. The company strongly believes in developing talent, and recently promoted an internal candidate to VP e-commerce.

Cymax has also just recently welcomed three experienced board members to its ranks; Eric Patel, Sarah Kavanagh, and Rob Williams. They join Markus Frind, founder of Plenty of Fish, and Andrew Lugsdin from Framework Venture Partners. This world-class board boasts e-commerce experience from Amazon, Lightspeed, and Mobify (recently acquired by Salesforce).

That said, you don’t have to be a top-level executive to become a part of the team. There are opportunities across the spectrum, from finance to engineering, sales, marketing, customer support, operations, logistics, creative, development, and, well, pretty much everything else.

If you’re worried about returning to the office, the company offers a flexible arrangement that involves a hybrid of remote and onsite work in the office. During the summer, four-day weeks are the norm with the option to take one flex day a week so team members can take advantage of the warmer weather with their families.

As far as health and wellness benefits go, the company offers free daily virtual fitness classes and gym access to its employees. Full health benefits, of course, are also part of the package and include mental health and wellness support for team members and their families.

Learning and professional development are part of Cymax’s ecosystem of intrinsic values. The company hosts bi-weekly lunch and learn sessions on a wide range of topics. Team activities often celebrate diversity and inclusion for all team members across different continents and encourage participation in events, including individual prizes, or donations to charitable causes.

These activities are typically led by employees who have spearheaded a diverse set of volunteer and fundraising initiatives, including Pride, COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, and flooding in the Philippines, amongst many others. The company is also proud of its nearly balanced workforce ratio of males to females, almost unheard of in the male-dominated tech industry.

To date, the company has donated over $1 million worth of furniture to Habitat for Humanity — and just in 2020 alone, they supported 28 Habitat ReStores across the country, helping over 200 families into new Habitat homes and diverting over 25,000 lbs of furniture from landfills.

Its subsidiary, Freight Club, has a partnership with the environmental charity One Tree Planted to offset the carbon emissions from its shipments. This is only just the beginning of the company’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability program.

When it comes to career development, the opportunities are endless. With its multiple brands, visionary leadership and people-first approach, it’s a place where you can learn quickly about the e-commerce industry and where rising stars in the industry can shine. There are lots of different avenues for professional development, cross-functional learning, and internal promotions.

The boom being experienced by the company and the e-commerce market is showing no signs of stopping. As one of the fastest-growing industries, e-commerce is expected to continue expanding at an annual growth rate of almost 15%.

Where to next? Looks like it’s just the beginning for this promising company.

To learn more about Cymax Group and the career opportunities available, you can visit cymaxgroup.com/careers.