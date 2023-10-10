Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Zach Pop is set to be a married man.

Pop announced his engagement today, as he’ll be tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Taye Anita.

The couple went on a little trip to Banff, Alberta, last week, with the couple sharing a series of engagement photos around the area, including a shot on Lake Louise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taye Anita (@tayeanita)



“October 6 was the best day of our lives,” Anita wrote on Instagram. “It had God’s name written all over it. We truly can’t put into words the overwhelming joy in our hearts right now. The past week has been a complete dream but one we never ever have to wake up from. Completely in awe of how God prepared us for this moment. I’m marrying my best friend and I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Pop was not a member of the Blue Jays’ playoff roster this season, where the team was swept out of the American League Wild Card series by the Minnesota Twins in just two games.

It’s not clear if Pop will return to Toronto next season, given his lack of playing time over the second half of the season and his struggles on the mound.

Pop had a 1-1 record with an ERA of 6.59 and 14 strikeouts in 15 appearances this season, last pitching for the team on May 4, when he suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him from regular action for over a month.

He made 31 appearances at the Triple-A level for the Buffalo Bisons, where he racked up an ERA of 5.79 in 32.3 innings. A 27-year-old right-hander from Brampton, Ontario, Pop was acquired as part of a multi-player trade with the Miami Marlins in August 2022.