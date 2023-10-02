Blue Jays playoff tickets reselling for under $10 in Minnesota

Tomorrow, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing their first road playoff game with fans in attendance since the 2016 American League Championship Series in Cleveland.

Starting on Tuesday, Toronto is taking on the Minnesota Twins for a best-of-three Wild Card series, with all of the games taking place at Minneapolis’ Target Field.

But it isn’t exactly the hottest ticket in sports right now.

Perhaps due to a 3:38 pm CT (ie local time) first pitch in all three possible contests, resale ticket prices are among the cheapest you’ll ever see for a major league playoff game.

At press time, retail prices on Ticketmaster are listed at just US$5 for the cheapest ticket available tomorrow, with a plethora of tickets listed for under $10.

At current conversion rates, that’s just C$6.84 before taxes and fees, which would nary net you even one beer at a Blue Jays home game.

That’s quite the contrast from any possible playoff games in Toronto, where the get-in price for seats starts at C$80 for a contingent ALDS Games 3 and 4 at the Rogers Centre on October 10 and 11, respectively.

The low prices in Minnesota could also be a victim of the team’s fanbase having playoff fatigue, with the team on a remarkable 18-game losing streak in the postseason that dates all the way back to 2002.

But at least a few fans are wondering if perhaps it’s time to head south of the border this week to go check out the Jays on the road.

get in the car we are driving to Minnesota https://t.co/Exfa0ETc87 — karissa🫶🏼 (@facewashmuzzin) October 2, 2023

*looks up flights to minnesota* — Victoria Stewart (@victoriastewxrt) October 2, 2023

pack the bags boys, we’re headed to minnesota https://t.co/1sj8AWTf4G — JohnnyToronto🍁 (@quachiemouse) October 2, 2023

PACK TARGET FIELD WITH JAYS FANS AND TAKE AWAY THE TWINS HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE #BlueJays https://t.co/0LkpJKeWal — Blue Jays Domain (@bluejaysdomain) October 2, 2023

If you’re not up for a last-minute road trip, all of the Jays’ playoff games this fall will be carried on Sportsnet, with the familiar voices of Buck Martinez and Dan Shulman calling the action for Toronto.