21 Blue Jays players have been injured already this season

It’s a scene that’s been all too common this year; Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo comes out to the mound with a trainer, or a player disappears from the field and retreats to the clubhouse mid-game.

The Blue Jays are a mere 33 games into the season, and injuries have ravaged their roster. It’s not unique to their team as injuries have seemingly skyrocketed across MLB, but the Blue Jays have sent close to the equivalent of a 26-man roster to the IL. They’re not even past the quarter pole of the season.

For those keeping track, the Blue Jays have put 21 players on the injured list this season for 22 total IL stints (two for George Springer himself). Toronto has 11 players on the injured list, tied for the fifth-most in MLB.

In 2017, the Blue Jays were decimated by 27 injuries that season, but this team is already up to 22 injuries through 33 games. The Blue Jays’ 21 cumulative injured players now lead Major League Baseball.

In 2019, the Blue Jays infamously used 20 starting pitchers to help them limp across the finish line after game 162. The 2021 Blue Jays have already used 11 different starting pitchers.

At this rate of 22 injuries through 33 games, the Blue Jays have sent a player to the injured list every 1.5 games.

Just in case you’re looking for a handy list of “Hey, is this Blue Jay hurt right now?”, feast your eyes upon the Blue Jays cumulative injuries for the 2021 season. It’s a pretty lengthy list so far.

Player Injury Games missed Ryan Borucki COVID Protocols 2 Anthony Castro Right Forearm Strain 9 Tyler Chatwood Right Triceps Inflammation 14 Rafael Dolis Right Calf Strain 1 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. COVID Protocols 3 Thomas Hatch Right Elbow Impingement 32 Teoscar Hernandez COVID Protocols 22 Alejandro Kirk Left Hip Flexor Strain 7 Julian Merryweather Left Oblique Strain 21 Tommy Milone Left Shoulder Inflammation 7 Patrick Murphy Right Sprained A/C Joint 32 Joe Panik Left Calf Strain 3 Nate Pearson Right Adductor Groin Strain 23 David Phelps Right Lat Strain 3 Robbie Ray Left Elbow Contusion 9 Jordan Romano Right Ulnar Neuritis 8 Hyun-Jin Ryu Right Glute Strain 10 George Springer Left Oblique Strain 22 George Springer Right Quad Strain 6 Ross Stripling Right Forearm Strain 16 Kirby Yates Right Elbow Surgery 32 T.J. Zeuch Right Shoulder Tendinitis 7

For those who prefer a visual aid, this Operation board of all the Blue Jays’ injuries this year underscores how hobbled this team is right now.

Updated the Blue Jays Operation board with all the team's injuries this year. 21 injured players this year total, 22 IL stints and counting. pic.twitter.com/5h0i9OLSTD — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) May 10, 2021

Rafael Dolis was the latest player to join the injured list, but starting pitcher Nate Pearson was the latest pitcher to re-join the team and bring some much-needed reinforcement to the starting rotation.