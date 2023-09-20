SportsBaseballCanada

Wait, what?! Blue Jays pitcher reveals he sleeps 13-14 hours a night

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Sep 20 2023, 1:49 pm
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi was removed from Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees with an injury later revealed to be a left upper trap muscle cramp.

While the Jays ended with a 7-1 win, many fans worried about how long the Japan native could be out.

After the game, The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath provided some relief when she reported that Kikuchi “thinks he’ll be fine for his next start” at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

The most surprising part about McGrath’s update is that the Blue Jays pitcher attributed his cramps to insufficient sleep the night before. He reportedly got only 11 hours of shuteye, a few hours less than his usual 13 or 14, which, if you’re counting, is almost as much as a newborn baby.

McGrath later added that Kikuchi claims to go to bed around 11 pm every night and wake up at 1 pm.

Blue Jays fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the 32-year-old’s peculiar sleep schedule, with many expressing envy.

One even proposed that sleep be measured in “Kikuchi units” in the future.

“So many athletes buy fancy cars and huge homes, and still the most baller thing any of them has ever said is, ‘I only got 11 hours of sleep last night instead of my usual 13-14,'” one user wrote.

Another pointed out that Kikuchi “sleeps enough for the entire GTA.”

While it may seem like an excessive amount of rest, Kikuchi’s routine has allowed him to maintain a spot among the top 30 MLB pitchers in the statistic leaderboard for strikeouts, ERA, and WHIP this season.

