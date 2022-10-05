Blue Jays-Mariners playoff series schedule revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays knew the opponent. Now they know the time.

The Blue Jays will open their Wild Card Series against the Seattle Mariners at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT on Friday, kicking off the best-of-three series that will lead one team into an American League Division Series matchup against the Houston Astros starting October 11.

The #BlueJays and Mariners will play at 4:07 ET on Friday and Saturday. If Game 3 is needed Sunday, that will be at 2:07 ET. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) October 5, 2022

The series is scheduled to take place Friday, Saturday, and, if necessary, Sunday, with all games being played at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Games on Friday and Saturday will begin with the same 4 pm ET/1 pm PT opening pitch, with Sunday’s game starting at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

Toronto and Seattle are meeting in postseason play for the first time ever.

The Blue Jays are favourites over the Mariners to win the World Series, according to Stake.com. The oddsmakers give Toronto a +1,320 chance of winning the whole thing, and a +610 mark to capture the AL. By contrast, Seattle is +2,530 to win the World Series and +1,030 to represent the AL in the final.

Toronto and Seattle met seven times during the regular season, with Seattle winning five times. The Blue Jays did, however, win two of three games played at Rogers Centre.

Games will be broadcast on Sportsnet, announcer Dan Shulman confirmed.

“Sportsnet will be bringing you our own telecast for the playoffs,” Shulman said. “It will be Buck [Martinez], Pat [Tabler], and Hazel [Mae], it’ll be Sportsnet Blue Jays baseball as long as the Blue Jays are going.”

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1

Date: Friday, October 7

Time: 4 pm ET/1 pm PT

Location: Rogers Centre

Game 2



Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 4 pm ET/1 pm PT

Location: Rogers Centre

Game 3*

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Location: Rogers Centre

*if necessary