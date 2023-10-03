Here's what the Blue Jays and Twins lineups look like for Game 1

Despite all the ups and downs that came their way in the 2023 season, the Toronto Blue Jays are finally set to play their first postseason contest of the year today.

Taking place at Minneapolis’ Target Field, the Jays and Minnesota Twins are set to face off in their opening matchup of the Wild Card series later this afternoon.

By virtue of being the road team in the series, Toronto will need to win two of three games away from their home fans in order to advance to the American League Division Series and have the chance to win a home date.

It’s the second-ever playoff series between Toronto and Minnesota, and the first since the 1991 American League Championship Series, where the Twins defeated the Jays 4-1 en route to their last World Series win. Toronto then turned their fortunes around in 1992 and 1993, famously winning back-to-back World Series titles of their own.

But both franchises have had a rough go of things lately in the postseason. Toronto’s lost five straight postseason games (and three series) dating back to 2016, while Minnesota is riding an inexplicable 18-game losing streak in the playoffs dating back to 2002.

In any case, one team has to win and one team has to lose, and we’ll know by Thursday which one of those two futile streaks is coming to an end.

Here’s the lineup the Blue Jays are going with today:

George Springer, Right Field Brandon Belt, Designated Hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., First Base Bo Bichette, Shortstop Cavan Biggio, Second Base Alejandro Kirk, Catcher Kevin Kiermaier, Centre Field Matt Chapman, Third Base Daulton Varshio, Left Field

Meanwhile, here’s how the Twins lineup is set to shape up, via Aaron Gleeman:

Edouard Julien, Second Base Jorge Polanco, Third Base Royce Lewis, Designated Hitter Max Kepler, Right Field Alex Kirilloff, First Base Carlos Correa, Shortstop Ryan Jeffers, Catcher Matt Wallner, Left Field Michael A. Taylor, Centre Field

Here are the expected pitching matchups for each of the three games:

Game 1: Pablo Lopez vs. Kevin Gausman

Game 2: Sonny Gray vs. Jose Berrios

Game 3: Joe Ryan vs. Chris Bassitt (if necessary)

First pitch for each contest is set for 1:38 pm PT/4:38 pm ET, with the entirety of the series (and any other Jays playoff games) being broadcast on Sportsnet in Canada. Buckle up.