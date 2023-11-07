Blue Jays interested in veteran outfielder in free agency: report

The Toronto Blue Jays have at least one possible candidate to fill a vacant spot in their outfield.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the organization has been linked to possibly signing 32-year-old Michael A. Taylor on a contract this offseason.

“Blue Jays showing interest in free-agent OF Michael A. Taylor as the offseason gets underway,” Morosi posted on X on Tuesday.

Taylor has played 10 seasons for the Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals, and Kansas City Royals.

In 2023 with the Twins, Taylor had a .220 batting average with 78 hits, 21 home runs, 51 RBIs and 48 runs scored in 129 games in 2023. He also faced off against Toronto in a pair of playoff games, going 1-for-6 from the plate while the Twins swept the Jays out of the playoffs.

Over the course of his decade-long MLB career, Taylor has carried a .239 batting average, putting up 696 hits, 95 home runs, 332 RBIs and 359 runs scored to date. He won his first and only Gold Glove award in 2021 with the Royals while also winning the World Series in 2019 with the Washington Nationals.

Taylor would fit in as a possible replacement for Toronto outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who is set to hit the free agent market once again after signing a one-year deal with the Jays last offseason.

Toronto has plenty of reason for high expectations heading into 2024 after the team’s third playoff berth in four years and an 89-win regular season. But after the team was swept out of the postseason for the third time in as many appearances this fall, those high expectations won’t mean much unless the team finally finds some success come October.