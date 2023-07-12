Ex-Blue Jays pals Guerrero, Gurriel hilariously play rock-paper-scissors during MLB All-Star Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. may no longer be on the Toronto Blue Jays, but he hasn’t yet forgotten his friendship with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Selected to his first-ever MLB All-Star Game this season in his first year with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the former Blue Jays outfielder Gurriel Jr. was no doubt happy to see a few of his old pals, including the always fun Guerrero Jr.

And during the second inning of last night’s contest — which the National League ultimately won 3-2 — broadcast cameras caught Gurriel Jr. and Guerrero Jr. engaging in a little cross-dugout rock-paper-scissors action.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. play rock paper scissors between the dugouts. 😂 #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/4UoWvtxVX3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 12, 2023

It’s hard to tell who won based on the broadcast angles, but it seemed like Guerrero Jr. and Gurriel were arguing about the score of their apparent series.

While they’re no longer teammates, it’s nice to see the two pals goofing off together, just like in old times.

Last December, Gurriel Jr. was sent out of town — along with top Blue Jays prospect Gabriel Moreno — in exchange for outfielder Daulton Varsho.

It was a move that shocked many fans then and caused Gurriel Jr. to have a few feelings about his five seasons in Toronto.

“What can I tell you Blue Jays fans, thank you for all your support during all this time, you who saw me take my first steps as a pro player and saw me grow, thank you all, you will always be in my heart, thank you to my teammates for everything, best of luck!!” Gurriel Jr. wrote in an emotional goodbye post to his Instagram page in the days following the trade.

In his first season with the Diamondbacks, Gurriel Jr. has a .263 batting average with 80 hits, 15 homers, 54 RBIs and 38 runs scored in 79 games so far.