Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. snags his first Gold Glove Award

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is now golden.

The Toronto Blue Jays Silver Slugger is the American League recipient of the Gold Glove Award at first base. It’s the first time the 23-year-old has been named a Gold Glove winner.

The Gold Glove honours the best defensive players at each position in each league.

Major League managers and coaches, voting only within their league and unable to vote for players on their own teams, make up 75% of the selection process. The remaining 25% is voted on by the sabermetrics community.

Guerrero Jr., known first for his ability at the plate, had three defensive runs saved at first base for Toronto this season — a personal best — and also had a fielding percentage of .990 with 10 errors and 80 double plays turned in 128 games.

Good as GOLD 🥇 Vladdy wins his FIRST #GoldGlove Award! pic.twitter.com/vwe6Zo4Ewv — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 1, 2022

The award win makes Guerrero Jr. the first player in Blue Jays history to snag the award at first base.

His nod marks the second straight year a Toronto position player has earned a Gold Glove after second baseman Marcus Semien ended a 15-year club drought.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the 1st Blue Jays player to win Gold Glove at 1B — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) November 1, 2022

Five members of the Blue Jays were nominated for Gold Gloves on October 20, including Guerrero Jr. at first base, Matt Chapman at third, pitcher Jose Berrios, Jackie Bradley Jr. in centre field, and trade deadline-day acquisition Whit Merrifield as a utility player.

Guerrero Jr. was also one of six Toronto batters to earn Silver Slugger nominations on October 27. He was joined by catcher Alejandro Kirk, shortstop Bo Bichette, third base Matt Chapman, and outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer.

The Silver Slugger Award recognizes the best offensive players at each position in each league, and are voted on by Major League managers and coaches.

Guerrero, Hernandez, and Marcus Semien won Silver Slugger Awards with Toronto last season.