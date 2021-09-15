This Blue Jays fan made an incredible homemade "home run jacket"

The Toronto Blue Jays’ home run jacket has been a fan favourite through the MLB season this year.

The blue blazer is complete with names of every country that a Jays player hails from and is worn by each player in the dugout immediately following their homers.

The jacket made its debut in late July, just before the Jays made their return back to playing in Canada at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

With the Blue Jays having hit an AL-leading 232 home runs so far this season, there have been no shortage of players that have had the chance to don the home run jacket.

But part of what makes the unique piece of apparel so special is that there’s only one (that we know of.) It’s not the sort of thing you can find in a store or online.

That explains why this one fan attending a recent game in Toronto decided to show off his own custom Blue Jays jacket.

Who LOVES this homemade Home Run Jacket? 🤯 #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/1CynFYjm0S — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 14, 2021

Hey, Hallowe’en is a little over a month away. If that fan’s looking to win the best dressed award, well, he just might have a shot.