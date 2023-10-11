AL Least? Blue Jays' division goes winless in playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays’ 2023 season will long be remembered as one where the team’s potential ultimately felt wasted.

But they’re not the only ones feeling that way.

In a year where the team had World Series aspirations, Toronto ended up finishing their regular season 10 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and 12 behind the division-winning Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore and Tampa Bay finished with the first and second most wins in the American League, respectively, while Toronto’s 89-win season put them fifth in the league and firmly in the third and final Wild Card spot.

Toronto crashed out of the playoffs last week with a 2-0 series loss in the American League Wild Card round to the Minnesota Twins, leaving a sour taste in their fanbase’s collective mouths. It’s now been seven years since the Jays won a playoff game, and given the team plays in a perennially tough division in the American League East, things aren’t exactly set to get easier anytime soon.

The only problem? The rest of their division wasn’t exactly the talk of the league either come playoff time.

Both the Rays and Orioles also ended up going winless in the postseason, with both teams getting swept by the Texas Rangers in the Wild Card series and Division Series, respectively.

That’s a collective 0-7 record for the AL East in the playoffs, and pretty much the complete opposite of what anyone would’ve expected just by looking at the standings. Given the fact that both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox missed the playoffs too, opposing baseball fans had plenty to laugh at when it came to the division.

Meanwhile, Blue Jays fans had plenty of reaction to seeing the rest of their division stink it up come playoff time:

“If the AL East is a good division then why doesn’t it play good in the postseason?” pic.twitter.com/MWpfods766 — Eephus Curve (@eephusasher) October 11, 2023

The Toronto Blue Jays were the best AL East team in the postseason. I know who my real division winner is — Noah (@triplecrownbelt) October 11, 2023

Ok well at least we can feel better knowing it wasn’t that the Blue Jays sucked it was just that the AL East was cursed. 🙏 — olivia🖤 (@oliviatweets_) October 11, 2023

As punishment the Toronto Blue Jays should be kicked out of the AL East and moved to the central. Tough pill to swallow but on behalf of the club we accept @MLB — Johnny Giunta (@JohnnyGiuntaa) October 11, 2023

Maybe the AL East is the worst division in baseball. — Minor Leaguer (@Minor_Leaguer) October 11, 2023

Can’t wait until my “least embarrassing postseason exit in the AL East” shirt arrives in 2-4 weeks — bk (@_bkuh_) October 11, 2023

My beloved AL East is full of frauds 😞pic.twitter.com/4B4Zwp6zZB — Avery Chenier (@AveryChenier) October 11, 2023

In any case, the 2024 version of the American League East will be a dogfight from day one, with all five teams having something to prove next season.

It’s only 169 days until Opening Day…