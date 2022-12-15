Dan Shulman discusses Blue Jays broadcast plans for next season

If he wasn’t already considered it before, Sportsnet broadcaster Dan Shulman can now, more than ever, wear the “voice of the Toronto Blue Jays” title.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Pat Tabler and Sportsnet had parted ways after the 1992 World Series champion with the Blue Jays had spent 17 years with the network.

Buck Martinez, who missed much of the 2022 season while dealing with cancer treatments, is still undecided about his future for next year.

“It has nothing to do with Rogers. It’s just me. You know, I’ve been through a lot. And, you know, my wife and I have had a lot of discussions about it. I don’t know,” the 73-year-old told Simon Houpt of The Globe and Mail in an October interview.

Shulman, meanwhile, gave up his ESPN radio gig to pick up a larger role with Sportsnet.

On an appearance with John Shannon and Bob McCown on The Bob McCown Podcast this week, Shulman gave some clarity on what Sportsnet broadcasts will look like next season and moving forward.

“You guys gonna be stuck with me for a while,” Shulman said on the podcast. “The next thing to wait for is hopefully Buck is back and then they can piece it together after that.”

Martinez’s contract expired at the end of last season.

Shulman said he’s committed to all 81 home games for “a number of years,” while he’ll still be calling college basketball games with ESPN in the MLB offseason.

“That’s a handshake deal that I have with my family until they get sick of me,” Shulman joked. “I know if they come to me and say you know what, ‘Dad, maybe do some more road games,’ then I’ll know I’ve got a problem. I fully intend on doing every home game and I’m trying to be in my house as much as possible.”

For the total number of games this season, Shulman said he’ll be working around “the 130s,” meaning there will be about 25-30 regular season games on the road with a yet-to-be-announced play-by-play and colour commentary team.

But for now, it’s a waiting game to see what Martinez is doing before Sportsnet figures out who else they’ll have on the call and what the split will look like.

“The first thing is obviously Buck’s health and whether he feels ready, willing and able to return and it’s not for me to give any details on that,” Shulman said. “Everybody obviously is hoping that Buck is back.”