Blue Jays clinch home-field advantage in Wild Card playoff series

The Toronto Blue Jays will be playing at the Rogers Centre this weekend after all.

Following their own 5-1 win on Monday night over the Baltimore Orioles in combination with Seattle’s 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers, the Jays clinched home field advantage for this weekend’s American League Wild Card series.

Toronto currently holds a record of 91-69 and two games remaining, while the Mariners are 87-72 and too far behind the Blue Jays with three games remaining.

While they don’t know who they’ll be playing yet or even what time their games are, they do know one thing: there will be at least two home playoff dates in Toronto, with the Blue Jays hosting games this Friday and Saturday.

The Blue Jays will host either the Mariners or Tampa Bay Rays, with the other team heading to Cleveland to take on the AL Central-winning Guardians.

Toronto will play host all three games (if necessary) in the best-of-three Wild Card series, with the winner of their Wild Card series advancing to the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, the AL East-winning New York Yankees will be the third team from Toronto’s division to head to the playoffs, as they’ll take on the winner of the other Wild Card Series.

Toronto clinched a playoff spot last week, and are officially heading back to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

However, this weekend’s games will be the first postseason action at the Rogers Centre since 2015 and 2016, where the Jays advanced to consecutive ALCS berths.