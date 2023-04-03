Blue Jays' Alek Manoah joins MLB Network as a weekly correspondent

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is getting a new job.

No, he’s not leaving the Blue Jays, but merely getting his feet wet in the sports media game.

As per baseball insider Mark Feinsand, Manoah has nabbed a weekly spot on the MLB Network this season, beginning tomorrow.

“Alek Manoah of the Blue Jays will serve as a weekly correspondent on MLB Network’s MLB Central this season,” Feinsand tweeted out on Tuesday. “Manoah will make his debut with Robert Flores, Lauren Shehadi and Mark DeRosa on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET.”

It should be a natural fit for a player like Manoah, who has quickly earned a reputation as one of the league’s most outspoken and likeable personalities in his short time in the MLB.

And it’s not like other athletes have seen their performances take a dip while adding some extra media face time to their game. Draymond Green won his fourth NBA title this past season with Golden State while running his self-titled podcast, and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the 2021 MVP while having a regular weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Manoah had a record of 16-7 with an ERA of 2.24 and 180 strikeouts in 31 appearances in 2022, as he finished third in American League Cy Young voting in just his second MLB season. He was named the team’s Opening Day starter ahead of last week’s opener, though he went just 3.1 innings while giving up nine hits and five earned runs in an eventual 10-9 win.