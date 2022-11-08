Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah named Cy Young Award finalist

What a year for Alek Manoah.

The Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher has been named a finalist for the Cy Young Award, given annually to the best pitcher in the American and National League, along with Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox.

These guys were nasty this season! pic.twitter.com/5hqTxFb2FQ — MLB (@MLB) November 8, 2022

Manoah, 24, played in his first MLB All-Star Game this past summer. In just his second Major League season, Manoah helped lead the Blue Jays to the playoffs, with a 16-7 record, to go with a 2.24 ERA, 180 strikeouts, and 0.99 WHIP.

Verlander, who is a two-time Cy Young winner, is the favourite to win the award again. The 39-year-old posted an AL-best 18-4 record with the Astros, to go with an MLB-best ERA (1.75) and WHIP (0.83).

Blue Jays pitchers have won the Cy Young Award five times before, including Robbie Ray last season. Roy Halladay (2003), Roger Clemens (1997 and 1998), and Pat Hentgen (1996) are the other three Blue Jays pitchers to win the award.