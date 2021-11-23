What to check out during Costco Canada's early Black Friday sale

Costco is treating Canadians to some early Black Friday deals. The sale includes savings on electronics, appliances, furniture, sports and fitness equipment, and more.

The big box retailer is offering these savings both online and in-store.

Here are some of their Black Friday deals.

Electronics

Fitbit Inspire 2 – $79.99 (save $50)

ION Audio Bright Max Bluetooth Speaker with Lighting – $99.99 (save $35)

MEE Audio Connect T1CMA Bluetooth Wireless Headphone System for TV – $99 (save $25)

Sony WH-1000XM3/B Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black – $279.99 (save $120)

HP Laptop – 4 GB DDR4 – $348.99 (save $100)

Home and kitchen appliances

Margaritaville- Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker – $429.99 (save $120)

Gourmia 7 Quart Digital Air Fryer With Preheat and Turn Reminder – $59.99 (save $20)

Eufy by Anker Homevac S11 Infinity Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $279.99 (save $100)

Henckels Forged Accent 14-piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set – $129.99 (save $40)

Sports and fitness

Body Glove Performer 11 Inflatable 3.35 m (11 ft.) Stand-up Paddle Board – $399.99 (save $100)

The OutCross Fat Tire Electric Bicycle – $1,399.99 (save $400)

Sole SB700 Light Commercial Indoor Cycle Trainer – $799.99 (limited time offer until November 29

You can find more of the Black Friday deals on Costco’s site.