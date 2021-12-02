Cheap and cheerful: The 15 best stocking stuffers for under $10

We don’t know about you, but for us, the best part of Christmas morning is stockings — especially when they’re full of treats and trinkets you wouldn’t think to buy for yourself!

Here’s a list of the best stocking stuffers out there for (yes, if you can believe it) under $10!

Tetley’s Collaboration With Sasha Exeter

Influencer Sasha Exeter has collaborated with OG tea brand Tetley just in time for the holidays. The mom-of-one created her own limited-edition blend, “Be Still,” ($6.99) with Tetley’s Master Blenders in the UK.

Inspired by memories of her childhood, this tea blend is all about the fall and winter vibes with soothing notes of honey and ginger.

Available online via Tetley or wherever the brand retails after November 23.

Saje’s Lip Balm

Just about everyone can use a good lip balm, especially during the cool winter months. Vancouver-based wellness company Saje has the ultimate blend of peppermint, shea and coconut in their Tingle Lips Refreshing Lip Balm ($10).

The portable balm is chicly packaged in a charcoal grey case with rose gold details.

Available online via Saje Wellness.

LEGO’s Marvel Minifigures

For the adult or kid LEGO lover in your life. The LEGO® Minifigures Marvel Studios ($4.99) are not only amazingly priced, but they also offer an air of mystery.

The collectable bags feature limited-edition character building toys — but the key is, you (or the recipient) have no idea who you might end up with from the Marvel world. Either way, these mini toys are guaranteed to promise action and adventure.

For children 5+. Available online via LEGO Canada.

Woods Toques From SportChek

A warm toque is a Canadian essential. SportChek’s in-house Woods line has an easy-to-wear version guaranteed to keep you warm.

An updated take on a classic design, the Barham Foldover Toque ($9.97) is the perfect cold-weather accessory to keep you warm during all your adventures.

Available online via SportChek.ca

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works has a scent for any occasion. In addition to their candles, the brand offers their seasonal collections in the form of soaps and sanitizers.

The Gentle Foaming Hand Soap or Gentle Gel Hand Soap ($7.95) comes in Warm Vanilla Sugar, Frosted Cranberry, Crisp Morning Air and the new Winterberry Ice, just to name a few.

There’s also the five-pack of mini PocketBac Hand Sanitizers for $10 in holiday-ready scents like Champagne Toast, fruity and fresh Cucumber Melon, or the tingly Eucalyptus Spearmint.

Available online via Bath & Body Works or in-store.

Garage Hair Accessories

From velour tracksuits to bootcut jeans, the 2000s are totally back. Hair clips were also a big part of the era, and Canadian brand Garage has brought them back from the archives.

The Smiley and Hearts Snap Hair Clips (set of six for $9.95) come in some of the fave shades of the era, like baby pink, light blue and lavender. The Smiley face clip is a nod to the good ol’ days of MSN chat.

The ’90s banana hair clip trend stayed strong in the early ’00s, too. Garage also has a Matte Banana Hair Clip ($9.95) in every colour imaginable; choose from classic neutrals or a pop of colour.

Available online via Garage or in-store.

Dynamite Socks

Just about everyone can use a fresh pair of socks. Canadian clothing retailer (and grown-up sister brand to Garage) Dynamite has several styles available this Christmas.

The fun Ankle Socks ($7.95) have every colour from Yeezy-approved nude, elevated neutrals like black tie dye and to the bright and colourful pink.

There’s also the grown-up Solid Crew Socks ($9.95) in grey or white. Guaranteed to be extra cozy as they’re made of 80% cotton.

Available online via Dynamite or in-store.

True & You’s Scent Sampler

This Canadian skincare company also makes a series of amazingly scented candles.

True & You has introduced their amazingly priced Scent Sampler Pack for $10 to try them all out.

Includes their “Fig + Honey” with black fig, warm honey, ginger, sugary vanilla; the “Bamboo + Eucalyptus” with eucalyptus, green bamboo, wet grass, white rose; the “Oud Wood + Leather” with bergamot, oud wood, leather, clove, tobacco; and the “Orange + Santal” with orange, tonka bean, sandalwood, amber, musk.

Available online via True & You.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

YouTube’s beauty community is obsessed with e.l.f. cosmetics. The California-based makeup brand is dedicated to being cruelty-free and amazingly priced.

A smattering of e.l.f.’s cult-faves fall under the $10 mark, making them ideal stocking stuffers. The “Big Mood Mascara” ($9) is a clean formula that both volumizes and lifts with a uniquely hourglass shaped brush head to give you big, bold lashes.

You also can’t go wrong with the Bite-Size Eyeshadow Quads ($4). These babies are ultra-pigmented and deliver creamy, blendable colour. Available in eight shades, including the neutral and gold “Cream & Sugar,” the green-toned “Hot Jalapeno,” and the taupe “Pumpkin Pie.”

e.l.f.’s skincare line also falls under the $10 mark, including their Mini Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($7), which is a solid balm cleanser that melts into a luxurious oil texture that instantly melts away makeup and Mini Holy Hydration! Face Cream ($7), which helps to brighten and even out skin tone, lock in moisture and promote a plumped-up, bouncy complexion.

Available online via e.l.f. cosmetics.

Aritzia’s Sunday Best Scrunchie

Schrunchie’s are another hair accessory back from the ’90s and ’00s grave. Add a little pizazz to your ponytail with this satin style ($8) from Aritzia’s Sunday Best label.

The pretty Sookie Scrunchies are made out of a Japanese fabric and come in 15 shades, including Honey Beige, a green Shade Frost, Petal Pink and Black.

Available in-store or via Aritzia.com

Kanel’s Hygge Mulling Spice

Nothing says holiday quite like mulled wine. Kanel’s Hygge Mulling Spice ($6) includes warming cinnamon, clove, allspice, cardamom and a zesty burst of orange peel, which goes with wine, beer, cider or even just water.

The blend is conveniently packaged in a resealable and compostable pouch, making it easy to take on a winter getaway or even to a friend’s place!

The Montreal-based brand also makes a collection of perfectly balanced salts and spice blends.

Available online via Kanel.

Purdys Chocolates

BC fave Purdys is a stocking stuffer staple.

A three-pack of their famed hazelnut-flavored Hedgehogs ($5.25) is guaranteed to get a smile on Christmas morning. It also comes in Ruby, Golden, or sugar-free versions.

You can also mix and match three chocolate bars — including the white chocolate, milk, peanut butter and mint meltie — or their smiley-faced lollipops for $7. The brand also has vegan versions.

Available in-store or online.

Lee Valley’s Tools

Lee Valley has a mini version of every home tool we can think of. The Sliding Gift Wrap Cutter ($8.90) is a holiday-appropriate staple that can be used year round: users just hold down the end of the wrapping paper with one hand while using their second hand to unroll it. Just think of this as a third hand.

There are plenty of uses for the Lee Valley Key-Chain Multi Tool ($8.50). Forget using a key to open a box: this tree-shaped tool has a safety cutter blade that can open cardboard boxes, slice through packing tape, and open envelopes.

It also has a #1 Phillips screwdriver at the tip because you never know when that might come in handy. This under $10 item is made from a single piece of 2 mm thick steel with a black-plated finish to resist wear and corrosion.

Tim Hortons

Canada’s favourite coffee shop is back with their holiday line! Tim Hortons has a festive red ceramic mug ($9.99) adorned with snowflakes that’s perfect for a cup of Joe, tea or their hot chocolate. The mug will be available via the Tim’s app or in-store.