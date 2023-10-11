All the best Prime Day deals you can snag this year

Hey there! We hope you love our recommendations, all of which were independently selected by our editorial staff (though some may have been sent for consideration). Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

If you’re looking for the top deals during Amazon Canada’s big Prime Day sale, then read on to find the best goods (at the deepest discounts).

1. 30% off a set of silicone Stasher bags that’ll convince you to finally kick plastic bags to the curb.

Not only are they dishwasher-safe, but once sealed, they’re completely leakproof, meaning you can use them to store literally anything you can dream up (they also make really awesome toiletry bags!).

Get a set of four from Amazon Canada for $45.82 (originally $65.46). Available in several other colours, styles, and bundle packs.

2. Up to 30% off the viral Orolay down jacket that’ll keep you toasty through the chilly winter months.

In case you’re wondering what makes it special, reviewers say it’s just plain thoughtfully designed: loaded with pockets and side zippers that’ll give you extra room when you’re rocking a chunky sweater; the jacket’s also got an oversized (and fully lined) hood that’ll keep your noodle from freezing.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $135.79+ (originally $193.99+). Available in sizes XXS-5XL and in several colours and styles.

3. Up to 20% off a Fellow Stagg kettle if yours is starting to whistle and rattle.

Reviewers love that it heats up quickly, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that it’s just plain good-looking.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $176.30+ (originally $215+). Available in several other colours.

4. Up to 23% off a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies if you’ve had your eye on the classic style for a while.

They’re unisex, oversized, and lightweight to boot.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $174.67+ (originally $223+). Available in several colours.

5. Up to 42% off orthopedic pet bed if your furry friend could use the upgrade.

It’s both waterproof and easy to clean, courtesy of a soft removable slipcover. It also has a non-slip backing, so your pet won’t go skidding across the room the next time they hop into bed.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99+ (originally $49.99+). Available in three sizes and three colours.

6. 30% off a three-pack of Saxx underwear because there’s no better time to refresh your boxer collection.

These are the brand’s “Vibe” style, meaning they’re super soft, slim fit, and have flat seams and a unique pouch so your junk doesn’t get smooshed.

Get the three-pack from Amazon Canada for $68.57 (originally $97.95). Available in sizes S-XXL.

7. 26% off a powerful folding steamer if you’d rather die than whip out an ironing board.

It heats up in a flash (like, 30 seconds) and is designed to be completely spill- and leakproof, meaning you won’t scald yourself in the process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $36.99 (originally $49.97). Clip the coupon for an extra $3 off.

8. Up to 26% off a PopSockets phone stand if you’re tired of trying to juggle your device while, y’know, living your life.

Each adjustable leg can be positioned however you like, giving you total creative control (they’re so flexible you can even use them to hang your tablet or phone).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.99+ (originally $29.91). Available in two colours.

9. Up to 33% off a Herschel weekend bag that’s almost certainly large enough for your getaway essentials.

Peep the zippered shoe compartment that keeps your footwear separate from your clothes. It also comes with a padded long strap in case you prefer to rock it as a cross-body when you’re running to your terminal.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $69.99+ (originally $86.99+). Available in several colours.

10. Up to 32% off a set of stacking kitchen storage containers if your dream is to have an ~aesthetic~ kitchen (honestly, same).

They’re made of borosilicate glass, which means you’ll not only be able to see what’s inside without taking the lid off, but you also won’t have to worry about flavours or smells leaching into the containers. The lids also have a handy airtight silicone seal that’ll keep your goods fresh ’til the last crumb.

Get a set from Amazon Canada for $39.19+ (originally $57.64+). Available in several sets and sizes.

11. 29% off a Schwarzkopf neutralizing shampoo that’ll bust brassy locks like nobody’s business.

According to reviewers, it’s not only gentler than other comparable products, but it also works magic on grey hair.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.14 (originally $36.99).

12. Up to 20% off a cushy mattress topper that’ll actually help keep you cool while you snooze.

Unlike other mattress toppers, this one is made of 100% cotton and is completely noiseless, so you can kiss your old crinkly one goodbye immediately.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.91+ (originally $65.99+). Available in three sizes. Clip the coupon for an extra $6 off.

13. 30% off a bottle of Leather Honey if your stuff is looking a bit worse for wear lately.

Reviewers say it works so well it makes their dingy old leather furniture look brand-new.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.91 (originally $32.95). Available in several sizes.

14. 21% off a Swarovski tennis bracelet that’ll never go out of style (seriously — just check what the Insta girlies are wearing).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $156.80 (originally $198.44).

15. 25% off a bottle of Dandylion pet paw cleaner if your doggo is always coming home with mucky stompers.

The formula’s full of the good stuff (like aloe juice and broccoli seed oil) and none of the bad, so your pup’s paws won’t end up dehydrated after a few scrubs. Oh, and the bottle even has a built-in scrubber with extra-soft silicone bristles that’ll tuck neatly between your bb’s beans.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.50 (originally $22).

16. 20% off a personal alarm keychain that might give you some peace of mind when you’re wandering the streets.

Pulling the top pin activates a loud siren (like, really loud) and a flashing strobe light, frightening off any potential would-be attackers and drawing the attention of passers-by.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.95 (originally $39.95). Available in several colours.

17. Up to 18% off a set of stylish drinking glasses if yours are looking a bit lacklustre lately (it’s all about the aesthetics, let’s be honest).

But in all seriousness, these aren’t just pretty — they’re also dishwasher-safe and come with four glass straws, a cleaning brush, and a straw brush.

Get a set of four from Amazon Canada for $21.24+ (originally $24.99+). Available in several sizes and styles.

18. Up to 20% off a chic and petite shoulder bag that’ll convince you to ditch your oversized tote.

If you’ve been looking for a sign to downsize, this is it (and that wide shoulder strap is just *chef’s kiss*).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $91.92+ (originally $114.92). Available in several colours.

19. 30% off a stoneware Vitruvi oil diffuser that actually looks like a piece of decor.

It’s quiet enough to leave it running while you snooze and has handy timers so you can simply set it and forget it.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $104.31 (originally $149). Available in several colours.

20. Up to 33% off a backlit tabletop vanity mirror so you can finally see what you’re doing when you’re getting ready.

It’s USB-rechargeable and has three lighting options that’ll simulate different settings. It doesn’t hurt that you can adjust the angle (it even comes with a magnetic magnifying mirror you can snap right onto the front for detail work).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99+ (originally $129.99+). Available in three colours.