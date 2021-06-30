Like a fairytale: 8 extremely dreamy vacation properties to rent in BC

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, we can finally enjoy our beautiful province again. From Tofino to Squamish, British Columbia is unquestionably home to some of the most beautiful places in the world.

There’s no better way to experience our backyard than by staying at a cozy, waterfront cabin. Here’s a look at eight of the most “wish listed” properties on Airbnb to unwind, relax and soak in the Insta-worthy views.

Cob Cottage, Mayne Island

This whimsical home looks like it belongs in The Hobbit or a Disney fairytale. Escape to the Cob Cottage on Mayne Island for a cozy and relaxing retreat in what might be one of the province’s cutest properties.

The one-of-a-kind earth home features a treehouse like staircase up to the loft style bedroom, a sweet little deck, and the coziest window-front reading nook.

You can’t get more adult summer camp than this.

Alfie A-Frame Cabin, Sechelt

This woody escape is Airbnb’s second most “wish listed” property in Canada. Soak in the striking views of the Sechelt Inlet at the Alfie the A-Frame cabin, which offers complete seclusion to unwind and unplug.

The stunning loft style bedroom overlooks the beach, which is just a short three-minute walk away. End your day in the sun with a relaxing soak in the old school claw foot tub.

Owl’s Perch Treehouse, Sooke

Who says treehouses are just for kids? Channel your inner Tarzan at Sooke’s Owl’s Perch Treehouse.

The two-guest home is attached to four large trees, taking it a full nine meters off the ground (be prepared for the 50 step staircase going up). Note: The bedroom is only accessible by ladder, so this unique stay isn’t for everyone.

Ocean View Cottage, Beau Mountain

This sunny and airy Beau Mountain retreat is one for the animal lovers.

Get up close and personal with some Alpacas at this airy and bright property, which is in the West Coast Hills area of Sooke (they hang out at the bottom of the steps).

The cottage includes several unique features, including an outdoor kitchen perfect for the summer months.

There’s also a cozy fire pit located on a rooftop patio which overlooks the postcard worthy Ocean.

SecretCoveTreehouse Cottage, Half Moon Bay

This tiny spot for two (545 sq. feet) packs a lot of punch. The SecretCoveTreehouse Cottage offers a sleek, yet rustic design in Half Moon Bay, just five minutes from the Smuggler’s Cove Provincial Park and the nearby Rockwater Secret Cove Resort.

Soak up the sun or enjoy an evening stargaze from the outdoor shower, which is open from Mid-March to Mid-October each year.

Other incredible amenities at this cliffside property include a jacuzzi overlooking the first and ocean and a clawfoot tub.

Guests can also put their grill skills to the test with a covered outdoor BBQ.

Cederwood Cove Cabin, Tofino

There’s a reason Tofino remains one of the worlds top-rated spots to visit. Enjoy this small Vancouver Island town with a stay at the rustic and luxe Cederwood Cove Cabin.

Situated right on the waterfront, this two-person spot offers all the IG-worthy views one could desire of the mountains and Pacific Ocean.

A private hot tub, waterfront dock, fire pit and outdoor hammock are some of the few vacation worthy offerings at this gorgeous spot, which is also just minutes from the major surf beaches (Chesterman and Cox Bay), restaurants and coffee shops.

For the adventurers, bikes (and helmets), paddles boards, and surf boards are also available.

Vintage Warehouse Loft, Vancouver

The Vintage Warehouse Loft is an escape right here in Vancouver. The airy space looks straight outta the ‘gram with its eclectic decor, plants and cozy, but modern, kitchen.

A cozy leather couch is front and center in this open concept apartment that includes an old school record player and gramophone, along with wood beam ceilings and brick walls.

Waterfront Cabin, Squamish

This Squamish oasis is just a stone’s throw from the city. Relax and re-charge at this rustic private cabin that offers complete seclusion.

Like many of the properties, an insanely gorgeous view is par for the course here. The bedroom overlooks the Howe sound, and if you’re lucky, you might wake up to some swimming wildlife.

Paddle boards and canoes at are available to head out on the water right from your own private beach.