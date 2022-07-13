While he was rumoured to be returning to the Montreal Canadiens after a brief playoff stint with the Florida Panthers, it looks like Ben Chiarot will be joining a new team for the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, amidst the ongoing free agency signing storm, the 31-year-old defenceman reportedly signed a contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Hearing Ben Chiarot and DET closing in — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

The term and dollar figures of the deal are not yet known.

Chiarot was traded to Florida by the Canadiens back in March in exchange for Tyler Smilanic, a first-round pick in 2023, and a 2022 fourth-round pick.