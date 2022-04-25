Vancouver is frequently ranked among the most expensive places to live, and last October, the city topped 29 other North American cities in terms of housing affordability.

Land values play a significant role in driving up the cost of housing in the city, in addition to the often high construction costs to build from the ground up, leading Vancouver to emerge as the ninth most expensive city to build a home (per square metre) in the world, as of last month.

By 2050, Metro Vancouver’s population is forecasted to reach an estimated 3.8 million people — up from 2.8 million in 2021, which could see the housing market face an overwhelming demand beyond that as it stands today. Redeveloping older buildings by way of growing vertically is one avenue to accommodating a greater number of people.

Local real estate development management company IDS Group has been helping property owners in the city do this for years, providing support on everything from architectural design and construction to asset management and financing so clients can leverage the equity of their existing building.

IDS Group works with property owners from start to finish, continuously offering in-house expertise and local knowledge. The company’s CEO David Adelberg has decades of experience; his first high-rise development was in Burnaby in 1989.

One of the most remarkable projects completed by IDS Group to date is The Beverley, named in honour of Mrs. Beverley Adelberg. The 19-storey, mixed-use residential tower covers 115,000 sq ft and features 150 rental units in addition to a banquet and meeting facility. It was originally built in 1912 and served as the Freemasons Hall in New Westminster. However, over time and due to limited resources, along with a decline in membership rates, the building deteriorated.

In 2012, the non-profit organization entered talks with IDS Group to discuss what redeveloping the existing hall would look like. By working with IDS Group, the Freemasons were able to preserve the 108-year-old facade, maintain control of the design, and retain full ownership of their lodge and banquet facility.

By 2020, the Freemasons had a brand-new, state-of-the-art 9,000 sq ft facility — debt-free. The additional funds generated from the sale of the residential tower would then ensure their lodge would never need to worry about finances again.

Vertical architectural expansion allowed for the creation of 150 new rental units for Metro Vancouver — further supporting the city of New Westminster’s housing needs and the Freemasons’ goals.

The Beverley project is unique in providing a sustainable facility to a non-profit organization in cooperation with the private sector.

“We are extremely grateful to the Masons for their trust and support of The Beverley project,” David tells Daily Hive. The CEO notes that without cooperation from the entire IDS team, the City of New Westminster, the heritage planners, the board of directors, and lodge members, “The Beverley project would never have happened.”

For those of you who are loving what you’ve seen so far (we’re right there with you), we have some good news — the IDS Group is bringing another high-calibre redevelopment project to the Lower Mainland.

The 33-storey redevelopment project coming to Metrotown by IDS Group

The Willingdon Rose by IDS Group will provide more than 30,000 sq ft of amenity space, and set a new benchmark in rental accommodation in Burnaby. From the pool and hot tub deck featuring multiple BBQ stations and fireside lounges to the state-of-the-art wellness centre, the Minimax Theatre to Rose’s Cafe and sports lounge, the Willingdon Rose complex will provide the ultimate in rental accommodation.

“We want our residents to experience a sense of pride,” says Josh Adelberg, president of IDS Group. Willingdon Rose features a total of 460 units, including 98 affordable apartments with a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes as well two spacious penthouse levels.

This project came to life when Rose, the owner of two old rental buildings in Metrotown, was in the middle of having to make difficult choices: continue to patch up the old building or sell the land to a developer.

As the lifespan of aging rental buildings comes to an end, issues and major problems increase, with replacing equipment and piping etc., becoming a daily job.

Rose’s two buildings, side by side, had long been showing their age, and repair crews working on-site were a daily occurrence. Costs were soaring out of control, and she had to find a way out.

This led Rose to reach out to IDS Group for help. The IDS development team took advantage of support for rental buildings from the province and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and with the City of Burnaby now supporting rental projects, IDS Group is moving forward to replace the old 72 units.

“Many apartment block owners have considered redevelopment; however, few are aware of the financial support being provided and the contribution they could make to the housing crisis,” added Dave Adelberg, the CEO of IDS Group.

IDS Group is passionate about ensuring the needs and interests of its clients are maintained throughout the process of working together — regardless of the size of the project. Property owners and building owners interested in speaking to a representative at the company can make an appointment and learn more at idsgroup.ca.