BC politician deletes tweet about Bed Bath & Beyond after getting roasted

A BC politician got roasted for a recently deleted tweet about Bed Bath & Beyond.

It was hard news for many to swallow that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing its Canadian stores, and one BC Liberal politician placed the blame solely on the NDP government, which resulted in her getting roasted.

Teresa Wat is a Liberal MLA for Richmond North Centre. Her tweet said, “Another example of how this NDP government has failed to govern our province after six years.”

The tweet has been screenshotted and shared by numerous accounts.

Others were quick to point out that the NDP government had little to nothing to do with the closure of the US-based retailer.

One person tweeted, “Has @Teresa_Wat ever been in a Bed Bath & Beyond? It’s not hard to see why they wouldn’t last forever….”

Someone else chimed in on the conversation, saying, “I can’t even remember the last time I shopped at Bed Bath & Beyond, and I bet Teresa can’t either.”

Another Twitter user said, “Wat is she talking about?”

Others were surprised that Trudeau wasn’t to blame for once.

In truth, it wasn’t David Eby, John Horgan, or any member of the BC NDP government that was to blame for the demise of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Documents found on the website of consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal suggested that the pandemic impacted the company’s operations and that it suffered from supply chain disruptions and inflation which put inventory levels at historic lows.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre