Bears OT destroys conditioning after accidentally training for WR test during offseason

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright has likely never been in better shape in his life than he is right now.

The 21-year-old is said to have crushed his conditioning test and was heavily praised by general manager Ryan Poles as a result. As it turns out, Wright was well prepared for the conditioning, as he accidentally trained to take the wide receivers’ test instead of the offensive linemen.

“I was looking at the wide receivers’ running portion of the workout, so I was doing theirs,” Wright explained. “So then I came back, and obviously, we have different.”

Due to the much more vigorous and entirely different training regime, Wright lost 16 pounds of fat and says he is feeling fantastic as a result.

“It definitely feels better,” Wright said. “It’s a little bit of an adjustment as far as training power, still, but I think I’m more powerful because I didn’t lose any muscle mass. You definitely feel a step quicker.”

While it was a mistake, it speaks to how hard Wright is willing to work that he did the more intense training without any complaints and did it to the level expected of the Bears’ actual wide receivers. It’s a great look for the Huntington, West Virginia native, who was taken 10th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Prior to being selected by the Bears, Wright spent three seasons playing for the University of Tennessee. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2019 and the first-team All-SEC for his play in the 2022 season. Given the excellent work ethic, he seems to possess, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise if he can go on and have an outstanding NFL career.