Bad news bears: Bruin blamed for car break-ins in BC (PHOTOS)

The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) believes a bad and hungry bear in the Tofino and Ucluelet area is responsible for breaking into a number of vehicles in recent weeks.

Officers believe one bear is responsible and a trap has been set and moved, but the bear will not go in, they told Daily Hive.

Photos posted by the BCCOS show your vehicle does not stand a chance if it has attractants inside.

“Your car is no match for a hungry bear determined to grab the food or garbage left inside,” BCCOS warns.

While bear’s breaking into a vehicle is not unique, officers admit “it is unusual.”

We've received several reports of bears breaking into cars. Please don't leave attractants inside your vehicle (not to mention your car can be torn apart, as these images show). #BCCOS pic.twitter.com/EPfAoog5oA — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) July 19, 2022

Officers are pleading with people not to leave items that attract animals inside their vehicle; otherwise, a torn-up car may be what you might return to.

“Bears are incredibly smart and know to use door handles. They are also incredibly strong and can destroy a car if they are trapped inside.”