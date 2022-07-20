NewsPets & Animals

Bad news bears: Bruin blamed for car break-ins in BC (PHOTOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jul 20 2022, 12:12 am
Menno Schaefer/Shutterstock

The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) believes a bad and hungry bear in the Tofino and Ucluelet area is responsible for breaking into a number of vehicles in recent weeks.

Officers believe one bear is responsible and a trap has been set and moved, but the bear will not go in, they told Daily Hive.

Photos posted by the BCCOS show your vehicle does not stand a chance if it has attractants inside.

“Your car is no match for a hungry bear determined to grab the food or garbage left inside,” BCCOS warns.

While bear’s breaking into a vehicle is not unique, officers admit “it is unusual.”

 

Officers are pleading with people not to leave items that attract animals inside their vehicle; otherwise, a torn-up car may be what you might return to.

“Bears are incredibly smart and know to use door handles. They are also incredibly strong and can destroy a car if they are trapped inside.”

To learn how to secure your attractants, visit the provincial site’s bear section or WildSafeBC.
