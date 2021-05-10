Vancouver tech company holding job fair to hire 40+ positions

Are you looking to jumpstart a career in the rapidly growing tech sector?

We have you covered.

Beanworks, one of the leading accounts payable automation software companies, is currently hiring over 40 positions. They’re kicking it off with a virtual job fair on Wednesday.

The company, who say they are one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Vancouver, were just part of a recent acquisition by global powerhouse, Quadient, and have a brand new headquarters in Yaletown.

Their virtual job fair on May 12 is taking place online from 5 pm – 8 pm PST. Some of the current job openings include customer service specialists, engineering manager, technical recruiter, community manager, sales development representative, and UX/UI designer.

5 – 5:30 p.m. PT: Welcome from Beanworks CEO Catherine Dahl & Quadient Introduction to Beanworks culture (presented by Beanworks People and Culture Manager Kristen Gameau & Chief of Staff Kylie Riggins)

5:30 – 6 p.m. PT: Department presentations across Sales , Marketing , Engineering , Product & Customer Experience

6 – 7:30 p.m. PT: Department managers available for 1:1 chats (lock in your registration ahead of time to speak to a department leader you are interested in getting to know!)

7:30 p.m. PT: Closing remarks



Despite the global pandemic, Beanworks saw 70% year-over-year growth in 2020, triggered by the accounting teams growing reliance on digital solutions, says Katherine Flandez, VP of Marketing.

When: May 12, 2021

Time: 5 pm to 8 pm

Where: Virtual

Register: Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register online