Breathtaking beachside residences from mid $400Ks to launch in the Okanagan (PHOTOS)

Waking up each day to look out your window and be greeted by sweeping Okanagan Lake and valley views is something many of us dream about. But this idyllic vision doesn’t have to remain in your imagination.

In Kelowna, Stober Group — a local developer with over 60 years of experience in the industry — is launching a collection of beachside residences set to inspire more city dwellers to relocate to the vibrant and beautifully picturesque region of rolling hills and award-winning wineries.

Nestled in the highly sought-after Lower Mission community, MOVALA is making contemporary beachside living in Pandosy Village possible with stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom spacious homes starting from the mid $400,000s.

MOVALA will consist of two residential mid-rise buildings joined by a spectacular resident-exclusive Lakeside Veranda — one of the Okanagan’s largest outdoor amenity offerings. This area will include a resort-inspired pool with lake views, a hot tub, fireside lounges, a bocce lawn, BBQs, and dining tables.

In addition, residents have access to fitness and yoga studios, a social lounge and games room, a library, and a business centre with work hubs — ideal for those who work remotely.

The walkability of a community is high on the must-have list for many homebuyers. MOVALA is conveniently situated in Kelowna’s most walkable beachside neighbourhood and at the gateway of the city’s vast recreation corridor.

The prime location (which has a similar vibe to Kitsilano) will be just steps from the beach and a plethora of urban amenities, including vibrant storefronts, bakeries, galleries, boutiques, and grocers, making it easy to live there without needing a car. Nearby, there are options for entertainment with Shoreline Brewing Co. and Diner Deluxe.

Residents will also find Urban Fare — among other alternatives for shopping — at Mission Park Shopping Centre. And when it comes to enjoying the best of the Okanagan, there are ample opportunities to get outside year-round, whether it’s to visit a local winery for a tasting, an orchard during harvest season, or Kelowna’s ski resort Big White — renowned for its champagne powder.

With beachfront parks, hiking paths leading to striking views, biking trails, and world-class golf resorts all within reach, outdoor enthusiasts living at MOVALA will be spoiled for choice.

The landmark design of concrete-built MOVALA was carefully thought out and, in turn, sets a new standard for construction in Kelowna with each architectural element and dynamic curve curated to complement the surrounding natural environment and enhance year-round comfort for residents.

Sustainability is at the core of this design, and world-class building techniques that reduce energy and carbon emissions — coupled with EV-ready parking — have led MOVALA to become LEED-certified. Additionally, with steel construction employed alongside concrete, the building’s sound transfer is reduced and its structural durability reinforced.

Creating a seamless connection to the landscape outside, the sophisticated interiors of each home boast warm, neutral colour palettes and upscale finishings. Residents can choose between Dawn and Dusk colour schemes to enrich their living space and complement their personal style, with bespoke upgrades also available.

Inside each home, 9 ft ceilings evoke an airy feel throughout, sustainable vinyl plank flooring (available in either herringbone or straight lay) adds a clean and minimal aesthetic while sleek energy-efficient lighting fixtures illuminate the space.

The floor-to-ceiling windows offer unparalleled views and have roller shade coverings installed above them.

Polished quartz countertops, an island with bar stool seating, and premium integrated appliances can be found in the kitchen, including a BOSCH fridge and freezer (with an ice maker), an induction cooktop, a wall oven and hood fan, a dishwasher, and a Panasonic microwave.

And when residents wish to dine al fresco, they can do so on their expansive private deck — some of the largest in the area — from 500 to 2,200 sq ft.

MOVALA residents, however, are not limited to entertaining guests in their homes. There’s a host of exclusive on-site amenities at their disposal, including a Residence Club with a private dining room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar (with individual lockers), and even a visitor guest suite where those who are coming in from out of town can stay.

The Beach Club is another amenity that contains storage space for watersports equipment and e-bikes, meaning homeowners don’t have to worry about finding off-site storage for their seasonal sports and leisure gear.

With all this and more, could MOVALA be your next move? To learn more and register, visit movala.ca.