BC housing market showing "signs of stabilizing" despite huge sales drop

The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) has revealed the latest stats on residential housing sales in BC, revealing a significant decrease in August 2022 compared to last year.

In total, 5,645 residential housing sales were recorded in BC this August, which marks a 40.8% decrease from August 2021.

According to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in BC, the average residential price was $918,378, which, despite the slow sales, is an increase of 2.1% from last year when the average price was $899,428.

According to the BCREA, total sales dollar volume was $5.2 billion, a 39.6% decline from last year.

Looking at averages around the province, the Greater Vancouver area saw the highest total prices in August, reaching $1,195,428. Conversely, the lowest average prices were found in the South Peace River region, where the average was $278,867 in August.

“Housing activity across the province remains well below normal but is showing signs of stabilizing,” said BCREA Chief Economist Brendon Ogmundson in a statement.



“While inventory is up over last year, active listings have somewhat stalled at relatively low

levels in most major markets, and as a result, we are seeing a healthier balance compared to last year.”

“Compared to last year, BC residential sales dollar volume was also down 22.1% from the same period in 2021 to 63.8 billion,” said the BCREA report.