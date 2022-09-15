NewsReal EstateUrbanized

BC housing market showing "signs of stabilizing" despite huge sales drop

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Sep 15 2022, 8:52 pm
BC housing market showing "signs of stabilizing" despite huge sales drop
Elena_Alex_Ferns/Shutterstock

The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) has revealed the latest stats on residential housing sales in BC, revealing a significant decrease in August 2022 compared to last year.

In total, 5,645 residential housing sales were recorded in BC this August, which marks a 40.8% decrease from August 2021.

According to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in BC, the average residential price was $918,378, which, despite the slow sales, is an increase of 2.1% from last year when the average price was $899,428.

According to the BCREA, total sales dollar volume was $5.2 billion, a 39.6% decline from last year.

Looking at averages around the province, the Greater Vancouver area saw the highest total prices in August, reaching $1,195,428. Conversely, the lowest average prices were found in the South Peace River region, where the average was $278,867 in August.

“Housing activity across the province remains well below normal but is showing signs of stabilizing,” said BCREA Chief Economist Brendon Ogmundson in a statement.

While inventory is up over last year, active listings have somewhat stalled at relatively low
levels in most major markets, and as a result, we are seeing a healthier balance compared to last year.”

bc housing

BCREA

“Compared to last year, BC residential sales dollar volume was also down 22.1% from the same period in 2021 to 63.8 billion,” said the BCREA report.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.