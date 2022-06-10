Here are 6 unique bottles from BCL’s Summer Spirit Release we’re super excited for

Summer is a great season to mingle with friends and family in a relaxed setting, whether it’s garden parties, camping, a summer wedding, or just a celebration of life.

Some new and exciting spirits could be the perfect conversation starter for your guests — how does some of the most coveted bottles of whiskey in the world sound?

A unique selection of whiskies and in-demand spirits from around the world are arriving at select BCLIQUOR (BCL) stores soon, with BCL’s Summer Spirit Release taking place on Saturday, June 18 in select stores.

The batch of rare beverages includes single cask American whiskies, sought-after bourbons, highly rated single malts, top-quality tequilas, refreshing gins, and single casks of Jamaican rum — all thoughtfully curated by BCL’s spirits category manager, Adele Shaw.

Before visiting BCL stores, we highly recommend having a shortlist at the ready because quantities are limited and product selection vary.

Earning 95 points in the 2021 Ultimate Spirits Competition, this Kentucky Bourbon is one of the best in the marketplace. It brings notes of toasted orange peel, coconut cream pie, strawberry liqueur, pipe tobacco, and sandalwood. You’ll also notice additions of toffee and chewy caramel, with tinges of dark chocolate and golden raisin.

This 2021 Birthday Bourbon, barrelled in 2009, was chosen by a tasting panel due to its unique notes of buttery caramel, burnt sugar, and a touch of freshly baked Linzer cookie. Expect a bright, peppery, peripheral spice with notes of chocolate, raisin, and cool herbs to finish.

Double gold medal winner at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition this bourbon has rich, sweet, chocolate and brown sugar flavours that mingle with the bold rye spiciness. It will linger on the palate with hints of cherries, cloves, and smokiness.

Rich Cacao is a highland single malt scotch whisky from Macallan’s Harmony Collection that was created in collaboration with Jordi Roca, a pastry chef of El Celler de Can Roca, located in Catalonia, Spain. Macallan’s whisky maker Polly Logan created this distilled spirit using a combination of exquisite sherry seasoned European and American oak casks. The result is a uniquely rich, dark chocolate flavour profile with notes of honey, dates, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Coming from Lagavulin — one of the oldest distilleries on Islay, Scotland — this 12-year-old special release has a smooth and oily texture, starting off sweet with the flavour quickly evolving thanks to the powerful lemon acidity. Overall, this one has a salty-sweet taste which can be both softened and sweetened with a drop of water.

Winner of the Chairman’s Trophy (with 99 points) in the 2017 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, this is a decadent take on Irish whiskey with beguiling aromas of nougat candy, baked honey pastry, and roasted oats. The robust whiskey carries succulent oak and caramel tones and finishes like a matured dessert wine.

For more event information, including participating stores and the full range of products included in BCL’s Summer Spirit Release, head to bcliquorstores.com.

To find articles and food and drink recipes, check out the Summer 2022 issue of TASTE magazine. For updates on sales, new products, and special releases, follow @bcliquorstores on Instagram.