Here are three delectable vinos we’ll be sipping all summer

Are you super conscious about the environmental impact of the products you consume but still want to enjoy a delicious wine at your next dinner party? We’re right there with you.

Luckily, Familia Torres — a winery in Catalonia, Spain — is working to mitigate the impact it’s having on the Earth’s climate now and in the future.

The Spanish winery — named “World’s Most Admired Wine Brand” by Drinks International for 2022 — launched its Torres and Earth environmental program in 2008. Since then, it has reduced its carbon emissions by 34% per bottle and aims to be a net zero winery by 2040.

To reach that target, Familia Torres has implemented practices like reforestation, growing their vines at higher altitudes where the weather is cooler, and reintroducing ancestral varieties that are better suited to the climate models projected for the future. Renewable energy accounts for 25% of the winery’s energy consumption, with biomass boilers, solar panels, and geothermal used on-site.

The winery also teamed up with a Californian counterpart in 2019 to spearhead the formation of the International Wineries for Climate Action group whose member wineries are committed to reducing their carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Now that your conscience is clear, we’ve curated a list of three of the winery’s most scrumptious vinos — bonus: they’re all available at your local BCLIQUOR store.

For $16.99, this fresh and intense red is a Grenache and Carignan blend from Catalonia that’s velvety on the palate and is best paired with savoury, meaty dishes — a great choice for a BBQ dinner with friends

This floral and fruity number comes in at just $17.49. Paying tribute to the Mediterranean, this off-dry white is a brilliant straw yellow. With delicate floral and fruit (lychee) notes, the fragrant wine is soft on the palate with a luscious honey finish.

From the Ribera wine region of Northern Spain comes this opulent red that brims with fruit, body, and colour. For $28.99 you’ll find the perfect date night wine in Celeste which features intriguing tastes of black cherry, plum, herbs, tea, and tobacco. Enjoy with grilled chicken, pork, or pasta.

If you would like more information on Torres and Earth, visit the winery’s website. To try any (or all) of the bottles above, visit your nearest BCLIQUOR store.