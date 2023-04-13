We tried 5 of the tastiest coolers launching at BCLIQUOR this spring

The days are getting longer and things are warming up — summer is indeed coming! The blue skies over Vancouver lately have us pretty hyped for all of those cherished beach barbeques, garden get-togethers, and picnics that are right around the corner.

If you fancy some drinks to accompany your sunshine activities, BCLIQUOR has everything you need. This spring, stores will receive over 50 new coolers and ciders, and there are so many new brands and flavours to try.

Whether you’re after something sweet and fruity to sip as you lounge by the pool or something light and refreshing to wash down that barbecue food, there’s a cooler for everyone to enjoy.

Naturally, we had to try some of these exciting beverages for ourselves — some brand new, and some familiar ones that will be available at BCLIQUOR for the first time. Below, we’re breaking down some of our top picks, and as always, remember to enjoy responsibly.

Nothing beats an iced tea on a hot day, and Twisted Tea’s Island Mix Pack includes tropical and summer-appropriate flavours like peach, mango, slightly sweet, and original, all made with real brewed tea.

Each flavour offers a real treat for the tastebuds, with just the right amount of sweet and smooth on the palate. Unlike a lot of coolers and RTDs, this one is not carbonated, so it’s a great option if you’re not a fan of the fizz.

These are the perfect cans to pack for a sunny day spent lounging by the lake or relaxing on the beach.

The Sake Bomb Party Pack is fitting if you’re looking to try something a little different. This innovative drink uses premium sake, a Japanese rice wine that’s sweeter than your standard wine, as its base, and comes in three killer flavours: peach smash, berry blast, and lime drop.

The sake delivers a unique taste, which is then complemented by the flavour of real fruit juice, which all comes together for a super smooth finish. It’s also plant-based, gluten-free, and has just 1g of sugar per can. Our top flavour had to be the berry blast — it’s sure to satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

These beverages really stood out from the others we tried. Our favourite of the five, it’s the ideal drink for a spring or summer evening, or something to sip before heading out with friends.

Next up is a beverage that may be familiar to some — NÜTRL Vodka Soda Lime. This easy-to-drink, oh-so-refreshing beverage has become popular in recent years thanks to its light and fresh feel.

Once you crack it open, you’ll notice a distinct, all-natural lime scent and flavour that’s not too overpowering with effervescent bubbles, and you can also taste the vodka rounding out the finish.

Because of its all-around lightness, we figure this is a great drink to enjoy alongside a meal (we enjoyed it with dinner!). If you find that heavier beverages like beer and cider can sometimes leave you feeling a little full, why not swap in a NÜTRL Vodka Soda next time?

If you’re a fan of tequila-based drinks, this one’s for you. Made with premium tequila blanco, this is a convenient cocktail-in-a-can version of a classic Mexican Cantarito, and combines real grapefruit, orange, and lime juices. On the first sip, it’s sweet, tangy, citrusy, and totally delicious.

The bubbly grapefruit really shines through in this one. This will be best poured over ice and, if you’re feeling fancy, with a little salt on the rim. It has that tropical vibe that makes you feel like you’re on vacation, making for a real treat.

This next vodka soda packs more of a flavour punch than the NÜTRL, bursting with sweet pineapple and juicy orange tones. Our first thought was that the tropical soda flavour was more up-front than the alcohol notes, which makes it all the more enjoyable — especially if you’re not a massive fan of that classic vodka taste.

It’s a really flavourful drink that we’d recommend for an outdoor get-together or even a pool party — we can definitely envision ourselves enjoying this one while chilling on a floaty. Perfect for summer sipping with friends.

To check out the 50 coolers and ciders new to BCLIQUOR this spring