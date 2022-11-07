Whether you’re a wine enthusiast with a complex palate or one who shops by a combination of price and label design (guilty) — you’re going to be excited by the release of the 2019 Bordeaux Release coming to participating BCLIQUOR stores on November 19, 2022.

This collection of top-tier vinos has something for everyone, with rich reds, crisp whites, and sweet Sauternes at varying price points all part of the line-up.

So, let’s take a look at some of the studs making their way to BCLIQUOR stores soon.

Reds

Who says one can’t have luxury and affordability? This Bordeaux is the complete package, with plum and blackcurrant fruit, ripe tannins and sweet herbal notes. It can be enjoyed now, or held for three to five years.

Coming from a small family vineyard in France that produces mineral-driven and highly drinkable wines, this 2019 bottle is noted to be excellent, with a soft texture and warm fruit flavours; presenting a summer’s day in a bottle.

Dense cassis, violets, and nuances of rosemary on the nose give way to silky (but firm) tannins and a very long finish in this wine. We’ll take a glass, please and thank you.

Another celebratory style bottle, this wine comes from a gorgeous property in Saint-Émilion that is considered home to “one of the region’s very best crus.” This deep, dark ruby red wine boasts strong notes of fruit and oak, with a dense palette and dark chocolate flavours that complement its fresh acidity and warm finish.

Yes, you read that correctly. This bottle is always the most in-demand wine in the annual Bordeaux Release and is priced at a whopping figure. Did someone say “special occasion?”

Not an everyday wine, the Pétrus is exquisite and only becomes more complex, delicious, and valuable as it ages. An investment, one might say.

Whites

We can’t forget about the delicious Sauvignon Blanc/Sémillon blends from Bordeaux which are refreshing, zesty, and develop even more nuances with age.

The Carbonnieux, in particular, is a classic and sought-after example of a Bordeaux blanc — with lime flowers, ginger, orange zest, and mineral on the nose. The palate is a dynamic balance of zestiness and toasty creaminess. Basically, many good things are going on in this bottle.

Sauternes

Sauternes are exquisite, sweet wines are rare and will also benefit from time aging in the cellar. This one offers unique flavours, boasting guava, passionfruit, and basil — placing you in a tropical garden of sorts. All these flavours on the nose give way to a palate that is both unctuous and vibrant at the same time.

With these wines and more included in this year’s Bordeaux Release, you have your pick of the litter at BCLIQUOR stores. Quantities are limited, so don’t take too long to decide which bottle (or three) to try.

