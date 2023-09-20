Four BC wildfire workers killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 1

A two-vehicle crash in BC has claimed the lives of four BC Wildfire Service sub-contractors who had been travelling home after battling a fire in the province.

The crash happened early yesterday at 2 am on Highway 1 near Walhachin, which is less than an hour west of Kamloops in central BC.

The four wildfire workers were in a pick-up truck, and early indications are that the driver of the vehicle “failed to navigate a bend in the road to the right, crossing the centre line and colliding with the semi-truck head on.”

That’s according to the RCMP, who says the investigation will be ongoing.

All four people inside the pick-up truck died. The semi-tractor trailer caught fire, and the driver was able to escape before the vehicle was engulfed.

“Tragically, the four individuals have been identified as BC Wildfire Service sub-contractors who were travelling home from assisting with fire suppression efforts,” says Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District.

“This year has been particularly challenging for the BC Wildfire Service, with several of its members facing injuries or losing their lives. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those who help keep our Province safe,” the BC RCMP statement reads in part.

“Our hearts are broken by news of the death of four wildfire fighters who were travelling home after a tour of duty and were in a motor vehicle accident near Cache Creek. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues grieving the loss of these brave individuals,” the province said.

Highway 1 has since reopened.