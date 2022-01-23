BC student reps want right to choose online or in-person learning

As university and college students prepare for a full return to campus, student reps are calling for the public health guidance to change.

On Friday, January 21, ten organizations – collectively representing more than 112,000 post-secondary students across the province – signed a joint letter calling for a change to the on-campus learning guidelines for post-secondary institutions.

The signees say they’re calling for the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, to make it make remote learning options available.

They say it’s up to students to choose whether they attend class in-person or online as BC is in the midst of the COVID-19 Omicron wave.

“As many students in this province are set to return to campus for in-person learning, the extraordinary spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant represents a real and continued threat to the safety of post-secondary students and staff, specifically those who are immunocompromised,” reads the letter.

The letter states that since the guidelines for a return to in-person learning were drafted in mid-December, they are no longer appropriate given how “the COVID-19 situation in BC has drastically changed.”

Students are calling for an approach that maximizes hybrid learning capabilities to allow students to attend classes online or in-person according to their own needs.

Signees of the letter include:

Alliance of BC Students

Capilano Students’ Union

Langara Students’ Union

Kwantlen Student Association

UFV Student Union Society

UBC Graduate Student Society

Simon Fraser Student Society

Royal Roads University Student Association

Northern Undergraduate Student Society

UVic Graduate Students Society

Post-secondary students at Douglas College, BCIT, Langara, and others had been petitioning for a delayed return to class during the Omicron wave.