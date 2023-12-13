Ding damn: BC renter sues strata for not being allowed a doorbell camera

A BC townhouse renter sued his strata for the right to install a doorbell camera after being forced to remove it due to bylaws.

Brodie Thompson initially installed a doorbell camera without the strata’s permission. At the strata’s request, he removed it.

Though he applied for official approval, his request was denied.

Thompson believes the strata acted unfairly and has allowed a camera on 40 other units. So, he asked the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal to order the strata to enable him a doorbell camera and $400 for labour costs related to the removal and installation of it.

The strata told the tribunal that the claim should be dismissed, and it treated Thompson the same way it did all the other strata owners.

Did Thompson get his way?

According to the strata’s bylaw, owners must have formal approval to alter common property, and Thompson is a renter, not an owner.

In September 2022, Thompson mounted a doorbell camera without permission.

Privacy issues are where Thompson’s right to a doorbell camera got a little murky.

On September 21, 2022, a neighbour complained to the strata about Thompson’s camera, fearing their windows and front door were visible.

Thompson provided a screenshot that showed that the camera’s view included a different unit’s porch, sidewalk, road, garage doors, and three entrance doors. While Thompson claimed these features were out of focus, the tribunal disagreed.

On November 7, Thompson was told to remove the camera or face a $200 fine every seven days.

Thompson removed the camera one week later after an additional request from the strata.

The tribunal found that the strata’s decision not to permit a doorbell camera at Thompson’s unit was “not significantly unfair,” mainly because of the view of other strata lot entrances.

Ultimately, the tribunal dismissed Thompson’s claims, meaning he’ll have to go the old-fashioned route, a cameraless bell that goes, “ding dong.”