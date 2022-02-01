Video of a brave senior confronting a suspected shoplifter at a Walmart in Campbell River, BC, is garnering a lot of online attention.

Darrell Johansen posted footage of the incident to Facebook on Saturday. It has since gained over 1,000 comments and 2,000 shares.

The video shows a man wearing a balaclava pushing a shopping cart filled with groceries out of Walmart. The man briefly stops to grab his bike as Johansen repeatedly asks him, “are you gonna pay for that?”

The masked man repeatedly answers with a “huh?” and continues to move towards the exit.

Just as he’s about to slide through the automatic doors, a woman pushing a shopping cart gets ahead of him and blocks him from leaving.

“Excuse me?” she says. “I’m fed up with this bullshit. Take that f**king mask off, asshole!”

She proceeds to rip the man’s balaclava right off his head. Johansen gets into a bit of a tug-of-war with the man but is able to pull the shopping cart back into the store.

“You just jacked up the price for everybody else … it’s about time they got caught!” the woman yells at the man as he grabs his backpack from the cart and bikes away.

People in the comments praised Johansen and the woman for standing up to the alleged shoplifter.

“Whoever that lady is that ripped his mask off, I’ll take you as my partner in crime-fighting anytime,” Johansen wrote in the Facebook post.

He says he called the non-emergency RCMP line and reported the incident but was told that nothing would be done unless Walmart files a claim.

Johansen added that he was thinking a scenario like this might occur before he got to Walmart because of “the recent rash of reports of people walking out of Walmart with shopping carts full of stuff.”