BC restaurants and bars can now sell cocktails to-go

Licensed restaurants and bars in British Columbia are now allowed to sell cocktails to-go.

With the purchase of a meal, that is.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General. Businesses that primarily offer food or liquor are now permitted to sell single-serving, pre-mixed drinks for takeout or delivery — provided that it’s with the purchase of a meal.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, says that the move opens up additional revenue streams to help businesses rebuild from the pandemic.

There will still be some rules that restaurants and diners need to follow.

The government says that pre-mixed cocktails will need to be transported lawfully and must have a label that states the type and amount of alcohol that the drink contains and all other ingredients.

Additionally, if being delivered, the person delivering it must have completed specific training. The person receiving it will also need to present two pieces of ID.

The allowance of take-out cocktails builds on BC’s provision earlier this spring, which allowed restaurants and bars to sell and deliver sealed, package alcohol alongside the purchase of a meal.

BC joins Ontario and Alberta, two other provinces which have allowed cocktails to-go since December 2020.