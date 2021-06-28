7 impressive real estate listings on the market in BC this month

In the first quarter of this year, home sales across BC skyrocketed to record-breaking levels as many British Columbians swapped rentals for their dream properties. Now, as we move through the summer months, we’re keeping a close eye on the latest residential projects to launch on the market.

Whether you’re searching for a condo with a breathtaking view in a prime location, a loft-style unit to fuel your creativity, a boutique townhome with plenty of room to grow, or a building with abounding amenities, you’ll find it in this month’s BC market listings.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the listings we’re currently swooning over.

Type: Three-bedroom condo

Price: $1,990,000

Overview: Covering 1,677 sq ft, this beautiful three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is complete with a chef-worthy kitchen featuring quartz countertops, a large island, a gas stove, and high-end stainless steel appliances. From the great room, which has expansive windows and hardwood flooring, you can take in unobstructed views of the waterfront. Meanwhile, the spacious and private patio can become your outdoor oasis. In addition, the exclusive condo comes with a floating entertainment lounge with a BBQ (and a pergola for shade), a private boat slip, and two secure parking spaces.

Other features: The condo boasts a linear gas fireplace with a large format concrete-look tile surround, incredible lighting, 9′ contemporary wood ceilings on the main floor, and manual roller blinds.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: Three-bedroom plus flex townhomes

Price: Starting from low $900,000s

Overview: A collection of 39 modern and spacious townhomes in South Surrey, no details have been spared at Veza. Each home comes with quality finishes, meaning residents have little to upgrade. This extends from the designer light fixtures to a custom fireplace feature wall, from an LED Bluetooth surround sound mirror in the master ensuite to a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, oh, and Kohler plumbing fixtures, too. With functional floor plans, you can make the convenient den (featuring a built-in desk with floating shelves) off the kitchen a home office or space for the children to do their homework. By the garage, there’s also a versatile flex room to make your own.

Other features: The main floor features 10′ ceilings, large oversized windows, and luxury upgrades that come as standard. Homes are located close to schools and amenities, and each has a Navien tankless hot water system and a gas furnace with the option for air conditioning.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: Six-bedroom, six and a half bathroom home

Price: $2,388,000

Overview: Nestled in South Surrey’s desirable Grandview neighbourhood, this brand-new property by DVL Homes is ideal for families or anyone looking for extra space, with six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. Coming to market this summer, the property spans 4,855 sq ft on a lot covering over 6,000 sq ft, with breathtaking views of Mount Baker visible while you dine outside or enjoy a break during the workday. Since The Grand is centrally located, shops, restaurants, transit, Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, and the new Edgewood Elementary are all a short distance away.

Other features: Additional features at The Grand include an open-concept floor plan, spacious rooms, top-of-the-line premium appliances, an at-home legal suite, and much more.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: One-, two-, and three-bedroom condos, skyhomes, and two-storey loft homes

Price: Starting from low $500,000s

Overview: This central Coquitlam community is bringing a range of sophisticated home options to the market, ranging from live-work loft-style units to boutique townhomes and condos. The elevated Vue experience starts with a double-height lobby and continues to the 18,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor amenities residents can enjoy, inclusive of a yoga room, a pool, indoor and outdoor lounges, a BBQ area, a kids area, and a community garden. On the ground level, there’s a public plaza with street-entry storefronts, including amenities, eateries, and retail, plus a sidewalk cafe for your morning brew. As a Vue resident, you can enjoy living and running errands with ease in a walkable, beautifully designed neighbourhood primed for convenience and connection.

Other features: Vue is located just an eight-minute walk from the SkyTrain, giving residents easy access to surrounding areas. Homes include a stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops and backsplashes, and are available in three different colour schemes (white, light, and dark).

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: One-, two-, and three-bedroom condos and penthouses

Price: Starting from mid $700,000s

Overview: Presenting a rare opportunity to live in downtown Vancouver, Block is situated on the corner of Cambie and Robson Street, surrounded by the best of the city’s arts, entertainment, and culture. An amalgam of the old and new, designed by GBL Architects with interior design by CHIL Interior Design, this Amacon development offers residents homes that are defined by elevated finishes and thoughtful details — as functional as they are chic. Boasting hotel-inspired interiors and brushed oak hardwood flooring, homes are available in stylish colour palettes with two-tone cabinetry. And when it comes to amenities, there’s an exclusive fitness centre, plus an amenity lounge with a kitchen and stunning patio on site.

Other features: At Block, additional features include a concierge, a mailroom, polished quartz countertops and backsplash in the kitchens, and exclusively designed Amacon closets to maximize storage space.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: Two-bedroom homes (studios, one-bedrooms, two-and-dens, and sub-penthouses are sold out)

Price: From $539,900 to over $749,900

Overview: Located in the heart of Kelowna, Canada’s fourth-fastest growing city, Bertram at Bernard Block offers an amenity-rich playground for vacationers and city-dwellers alike. Already, tower one (Brooklyn) has sold out, and with tower three becoming the city’s first Class A commercial tower, Bertram presents the last opportunity to invest in this community. The tower is under construction right now, slated to be completed in 2024, and only a selection of stunning two-bedroom homes remain. With amenities like a rooftop pool, a hot tub, an indoor gym, a community garden, and two co-working spaces, Bertram has much to offer prospective buyers.

Other features: Among the additional features for residents are a BBQ area, a lounge deck, a rooftop kitchen and dining lounge, a private outdoor dog run and relief area, a pet wash facility, a bike wash and repair facility, bike storage, and a bocce ball court.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: One- and two-bedroom units with balconies

Price: Starting from $399,000

Overview: As one of the tallest residential buildings in Surrey, reaching 46 storeys into the sky, The Grand on King George is set to become the city’s next architectural landmark. Perched on a glass-encased podium, this city-centre tower puts residents at the centre of everything, just a four-minute walk from the SkyTrain station and at the gateway to a robust transportation corridor. Homes each include thoughtful details, from automation packages to centralized heating and cooling systems, full-size, wifi-enabled appliances, and more. In addition, residents can access over 23,000 sq ft of lifestyle-enhancing amenities on the sixth floor of the building, with an expansive patio, sublime views, and dedicated spaces for children, adults, and pets.

Other features: Additional features include an exercise room, a yoga and wellness studio, connected workstations and a boardroom, a virtual reality room, a games room, a TV and video game room, plus an event room — providing endless options for residents.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.