NewsPolitics

BC Premier John Horgan recovering well after successful surgery

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Oct 29 2021, 11:55 pm
BC Premier John Horgan recovering well after successful surgery
John Horgan (BC Government / Flickr)

BC Premier John Horgan is out of surgery and is said to be recovering well.

“Today’s surgery was successful. Premier Horgan is in good spirits and recovering well,” a statement from the Premier’s Office said.

Horgan held a last-minute news conference yesterday to let British Columbians know about his health scare.

“After noticing a lump in my neck, I went to the doctor to get a number of tests over the past few weeks. Those tests have revealed a growth in my throat that requires surgery tomorrow. Any further treatment will be determined after the surgery,” says Horgan.

According to his office, further updates will be issued in the coming days.

The Premier has received well wishes from politicians and the public. Including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Politics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT