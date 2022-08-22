Headed to The Weeknd concert tomorrow? Here's some important things to remember

The Weeknd: After Hours til Dawn Tour is coming to BC Place tomorrow and concert-goers are surely in for an incredible show.

But once you’ve refreshed your memory on all the pop star’s lyrics, picked out your outfit, and secured your game plan for a fun night out, make sure to check over BC Place’s prohibited items — which includes bags.

That’s right, some bags are not allowed at BC Place as part of an integrated security plan based on industry best practices. However, if you are in need of a bag for the event, it must meet the venue’s requirements.

What’s allowed?

At BC Place, clutch purses or belt bags no larger than 6.5” x 8.5” are permitted, as are clear plastic bags no larger than 12” x 12” x 6”. All bags at BC Place are subject to a search upon entry, and exceptions may be provided for diaper bags, and for medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag.

If you do need to bring a bag that does not meet the above criteria (such as a backpack), a bag check service will be available based on a first-come, first-served basis, priced at $10 per bag. Bag check is located at Lot 457 (off Pacific Blvd).

Other prohibited items at BC Place include lasers, laptops, your own alcohol or food, drones, skateboards, rollerblades and bicycles, and more.

If you’re peckish, there’s lots of food and beverage options available throughout the stadium, like Super Happy Veggie Bowl and The Smash Burger.

Plan to arrive early for the show to allow for plenty of time to get into the event. Have your mobile ticket for entry ready to go, and don’t forget that BC Place is cashless. And make sure to have an awesome time, of course.

To learn more about BC Place’s prohibited items and bag policy, visit here.