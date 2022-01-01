BC Place Stadium lights up for the start of 2022 (VIDEOS)

BC Place Stadium's New Year's Eve light display in the early morning hours of January 1, 2022. (@explorewithmekatieb/Instagram)

New Year’s Eve revelry in Vancouver was muted once again due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

But that didn’t stop the exterior Northern Lights display of BC Place Stadium from putting on a special light show to ring in 2022.

The 1,700 exterior panels were lit up with revolving “2022” text at the stroke of midnight, continuing an ongoing annual tradition for the stadium of commemorating the New Year. Nearby condominium residents and passersby took notice, and shared photos on social media.

This also serves as a preview of what to expect when Concord New Year’s Eve Vancouver fireworks celebration returns on December 31, 2022. The annual fireworks were cancelled for another year as a result of health safety concerns relating to attracting large crowds during the pandemic.

But starting this year, the fireworks will be relocated to their new home at East False Creek — between the Cambie Street Bridge and Quebec Street, providing the pyrotechnic show with a skyline backdrop. Moreover, the exterior lights of BC Place Stadium and Science World will be synchronized with the fireworks.

Organizers stated last month they hope to introduce new and innovative activations that can complement 2022’s fireworks display, including drones and special lighting integrated with the fireworks, as well as live music and roving performers.

Concord’s New Year’s Eve was previously held at Coal Harbour, and regularly attracted crowds of over 100,000 people.

