NewsCuratedOutdoors

BC Parks' new camping site launches without crashing

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Mar 21 2022, 5:59 pm
BC Parks' new camping site launches without crashing
Pierre Leclerc/Shutterstock

Thousands of people woke up bright and early Monday to snag a camping spot when BC Parks’ brand new reservation website launched at 7 am.

The province transitioned away from the old Discover Camping site and to a new and easier-to-use reservation system this year. The site soft-launched last week so that users could create their accounts, but Monday morning was the first time reservations for the summer opened up.

The camping reservation site has been known to crash in previous years because the servers couldn’t keep up with the demand, but it appears BC Parks’ strengthened hosting capacity was up for the challenge this year.

Some users reported more than 20,000 people ahead of them in line to access the website — indicating camping demand is strong in BC. BC Parks said last week that the site is equipped to handle up to 1,200 concurrent bookings per minute.

BC Parks said in an Instagram post that 16,000 reservations were made in the first two hours the site was live.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BC Parks (@yourbcparks)

Some users complained about the queueing system, saying they were further back in line compared to other users who logged into the waiting room after them. However, several people who voiced their frustrations on Twitter reported later that they were able to secure a camping reservation.

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Parks for more details on how many reservations the site processed on Monday.

Camping reservations become available in a two-month rolling window, meaning many people scrambling to reserve Monday morning were booking for the May long weekend.

There’s still time to set an alarm to snag prime camping spots for June, July, and August. Need to figure out how to use the site? Check out Daily Hive’s guide.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT