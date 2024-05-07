"Great memories": BC Oilers players excited for series against hometown team

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks begin their second-round battle tomorrow night and the heat surrounding the series has already reached a fever pitch.

While fans of both clubs are at each other’s throats on social media, a few Oilers players are excited to have a chance to play postseason hockey against their hometown team. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was born and raised in Burnaby, BC, and says that Game 1 will be the first time he will play postseason hockey in his home province.

“I didn’t get to too many [Canucks] games when I was growing up but definitely the ones I did get to were super special,” Nugent-Hopkins told reporters after practice this morning. “Have great memories from them… It’ll be fun to play back there.”

"Both sides have the same goal & we are going to do whatever it takes to get there." Ryan Nugent-Hopkins speaks as the #Oilers head to Vancouver to open up Round 2. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/rs1WmId5HX — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 7, 2024

Nugent-Hopkins went on to say that he grew up rooting for the Canucks but that changed quickly once he was drafted to the Oilers in 2011. This series marks the first time these two teams have both been competitive since he entered the league.

Though he is sure to have a strong support system of friends and family back home, there are a few people on his side who are having a hard time choosing between him and the Canucks.

“None of my close friends [are cheering against me], I don’t think, I hope not,” Nugent-Hopkins said with a smile. “I know, obviously, a lot of people are a little torn here but it doesn’t matter, it’ll be fun.”

Evander Kane is also looking forward to a homecoming. The 32-year-old power-forward grew up in Vancouver and spent three years with the Vancouver Giants in the WHL. Like Nugent-Hopkins, this will be Kane’s first time playing playoff hockey in his hometown.

“Get to have some friends and family in the stands,” Kane told reporters. “As a kid growing up in the city, you’re a fan of the Canucks and I was a big Markus Naslund fan when he was there for a long time.

“It’s a fun arena to be in as a fan and I’m sure they will be as hostile as ever with a Canadian matchup.”

"Any time two Canadian teams get together, especially in the playoffs, there’s that little extra." Evander Kane on the #Oilers second round matchup with Canucks. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/NCQj2RHrDt — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 7, 2024

Kane has proven to be one of the best players in the league at getting under the skin of opposing fan bases and, though he won’t publicly admit it, there should be some extra motivation to continue that trend against his hometown team.

Nugent-Hopkins and Kane won’t have to wait much longer to line up against their childhood team as Game 1 between the Oilers and Canucks is set to go tomorrow night.