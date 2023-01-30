BC massage therapist banned for secretly filming women undress

The regulatory agency overseeing Registered Massage Therapists in BC banned a Vancouver Island man from the profession for 25 years for secretly recording a patient as she undressed.

Gilles-Phillippe (Phil) Lavoie was found to have intentionally and secretly recorded video of a female patient undressing at the beginning of her appointment in Saanich, BC, on August 10, 2020, according to a new document posted by the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia.

“He positioned his mobile phone in a place in the treatment room such that its camera was facing toward the area that he anticipated the patient would disrobe, turned the mobile phone record function on, and exited the treatment room,” the College said.

The professional ban follows Lavoie’s criminal conviction in June 2011. He was convicted of secretly observing and recording nudity in a private place for recording the patient mentioned by the College as well as a second patient and two other women.

“The Inquiry Committee considered Mr. Lavoie’s admitted conduct to be extremely serious,” the College said. “The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the consent order in this matter appropriately reflects the seriousness of the admitted conduct and will protect patient safety through cancellation of Mr. Lavoie’s registration, meaning that Mr. Lavoie is no longer authorized to practice as a registered massage therapist in BC.”