3 delicious grill recipes with drink pairings for Father’s Day

Once a year, we have an excuse to spoil dad for everything he does for us, and since it’s a dedicated day, he can’t say that we’re making an undue fuss over him.

And if you’re worried about finding the perfect gift to buy your dad, brother, uncle, grandad, or father figure this year — don’t. Over a year into a pandemic, we’re all realizing it’s the little things that matter most.

Instead of buying dad an expensive bottle of cologne, why not opt for a bottle of something sippable that can be enjoyed alongside a drool-worthy, homemade meal? To make the process even easier, we’ve partnered with BC Liquor Stores to showcase a selection of recipes and the bevvies that pair perfectly with each one.

Since each fit-for-a-king grill recipe is easy to make (no prior chef experience required), you can spend more time celebrating dad and reflecting on the good old days — whether in person or over Zoom — this Father’s Day.

When you think back on the number of times your parents or guardians cooked an appetizing meal for you, chances are it’s a lot. This year, you can return the favour by grilling up chicken and serving it in tequila and lime butter sauce, which amps it up to a new level of tastiness.

Among our favourite wines to pair with a dish like this are fresh and exuberant whites like sauvignon blanc, lightly oaked chardonnay, riesling, and pinot gris. But you’re not limited to wine as this dish is also a match made in heaven with light beers like lagers, pilsners, and witbiers.

This vibrant sauvignon blanc boasts a mouth-watering mineral acidity while lingering on the finish, packed with flavours of citrus, stone fruit, and pineapple alongside notes of gooseberry, nettle, and herb.

When in doubt, grab a variety pack, like this one by Hoyne. Containing three cans each of the brewery’s Helios Golden Lager, Down Easy Pale Ale, Pilsner, and Dark Matter, it has something for everyone.

Crafted from a blend of reposado and younger tequilas, Cuervo Gold is a joven tequila that most cocktail-enthusiast dads will appreciate. It’s got a subtly sweet agave flavour with hints of oak, vanilla, and pepper, making it the ideal base for golden margaritas.

BBQ-grilled meats are the perfect start to summer (or any other season, in our eyes), especially when a recipe involves minimal effort. That’s why we’re fans of grilled pork ribs cooked with hints of smokiness, sweetness, and spice.

When it comes to a drink pairing, red wine checks all the boxes because the umami and fat in the meat balance out the tannins in a glass of rouge. Our suggestion? Reach for a rich red to complement your dish, like a cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, malbec, shiraz/syrah, or zinfandel.

Savour hints of dark chocolate, herbs, and earthy notes against black plums, mulberries, and cassis in this cab sauv born in the Napa Valley. This full-bodied red is easy to pour and even easier to enjoy.

This southern Okanagan red is an optimum barbecue wine with underlying notes of herbaceous green pepper, spice, tobacco, and a refreshing hint of mint. Anyone fond of a ripe, full-bodied cab franc with supple tannins and a long finish could see this become their new go-to wine pairing.

For a low-maintenance yet tasteful option to throw on the grill, why not go with some grilled corn tostadas for dad? Grilled corn is one of the greatest pleasures of summer, and simply adding some seasoning (salt, pepper, olive oil, chili oil) to this eat before wrapping it in tin foil can elevate the taste to perfection.

As for drinks to serve with tostadas, it has to be beer or chardonnay. The latter goes hand-in-hand with corn. Meanwhile, lagers, pilsners, and pale ales are the notable pairing options for dads who prefer a brew.

Fresh and fruit-forward, you can expect delightful notes and aromas of apple, melon, pear, and lemon zest from this Okanagan chardonnay. The palate is soft and round, finishing on a refreshing end with juicy acidity.

With “Dad Beer” in the name of this pilsner, it’s a no-brainer pairing for Father’s Day and beyond. Say cheers to the start of summer with your old man and take in the floral and citrusy aromas of this crisp, light brew — a combination of a Czech-style base with North American hops.

Okay, we know this isn’t a grilling recipe — but it’s a thoughtful treat to serve up after your impressive BBQ fare. It also happens to be something you can make in advance, saving you time on Father’s Day.

White rum is an ingredient in the filling of this scrumptious key lime pie — and also in the whipped topping — instantly making it a step above your average dessert recipe. You have the option to pair it with either a quick coffee cocktail or a sweet sparkling wine.

A sweet sparkler, the Martini Asti is crafted with Moscato Bianco grapes from the sun-drenched hills of Piedmont in Italy. Upon your first sip, notice how the notes of elderflower, lime, pear, peach, and pineapple carry through with creamy bubbles.

As one of the world’s best-selling coffee liqueurs, Kahlúa’s lingering flavours of chocolate, vanilla, caramel, and ground Arabica coffee make it a wonderful cocktail base. The rich and inviting aromas of this drink have been around since its inception in Mexico in 1936.

Whether a mojito, rum punch, or daiquiri is on your to-make cocktail list for Father’s Day, it can be easily achieved with this medium-bodied, crisp, clean, and flexible rum. It has a slightly sweet aftertaste and a hint of juicy fruit while retaining its smoothness.

As always, please remember drinks are best enjoyed when they’re enjoyed responsibly.