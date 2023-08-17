SportsFootballBC Lions

Nobody has claimed the winning 50/50 ticket from Saturday's BC Lions game

Aug 17 2023
Someone is $46,470 richer, they just don’t know it yet. The BC Lions are on the search for the 50/50 winner from Saturday’s game, as the winning ticket (E-1813754) has still not been claimed.

Saturday’s 50/50 jackpot ($92,940) was the third-largest of the season. The richest jackpot this season was $178,665 during the home opener on June 17.

Proceeds from Lions 50/50 tickets benefit amateur football in BC, and are available to purchase at BC Place or online during home games.

Lions fans went home happy yet again after Saturday’s big 37-9 win over the Calgary Stampeders. BC is now a perfect 4-0 at home this season, and with a 7-2 record, they’re tied with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the best record in the West Division.

The Lions are in a good spot to host a playoff game this year for a second straight season, as they have a three-win edge over the 4-5 Saskatchewan Roughriders at the midway point of the season.

cfl standings aug 17 2023

BC is tied for first place in the West.

The Lions could really give themselves a cushion on the Roughriders with a win Sunday in Saskatchewan. The next Lions game at BC Place is set for Saturday, August 26 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

